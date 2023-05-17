News
Sensex ends down 372 points; IT counters drag

Sensex ends down 372 points; IT counters drag

Source: PTI
May 17, 2023 16:25 IST
Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Wednesday, dragged down by intense selling in IT and tech stocks amid a mixed trend in global equities.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Falling for the second straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 371.83 points or 0.60 per cent to end at 61,560.64 after a flat start. During the day, it tumbled 592.37 points or 0.95 per cent to 61,340.10.

The NSE Nifty declined 104.75 points or 0.57 per cent to settle at 18,181.75.

"In response to weak global sentiments, domestic investors remained cautious as the US market grappled with recession concerns led by recent economic data indicating slowdown.

 

"The US retail sales figures for April reflected a decrease in demand, and ongoing debt ceiling negotiations further dampened market sentiment," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said.

Among the Sensex firms, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tata Steel, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Titan and Bajaj Finserv were the major laggards.

In contrast, IndusInd Bank, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra and State Bank of India were the gainers.

In Asia, Seoul and Tokyo markets ended in the green, while Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower.

European markets were trading on a mixed note.

The US market ended lower on Tuesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were buyers on Tuesday as they bought equities worth Rs 1,406.86 crore, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.12 per cent to $74.82 per barrel.

On Tuesday, the 30-share BSE benchmark had declined 413.24 points or 0.66 per cent to settle at 61,932.47.

The Nifty went lower by 112.35 points or 0.61 per cent to end at 18,286.50.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
