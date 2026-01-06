HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Sensex down 376 points on selling in RIL, HDFC Bank

Sensex down 376 points on selling in RIL, HDFC Bank

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 06, 2026 16:26 IST

x

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower for the second day in a row on Tuesday, dragged by heavy selling in blue-chips Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and worries over fresh warning from the US to further raise tariffs against India.

Stock broker

Image used for representation purpose only. Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 376.28 points, or 0.44 per cent, to settle at 85,063.34.

During the day, it tanked 539.52 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 84,900.10.

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 71.60 points, or 0.27 per cent, to end at 26,178.70.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Trent tumbled 8.62 per cent after the Tata group's retail firm's revenue growth in the December quarter failed to cheer investors.

 

Reliance Industries cracked 4.42 per cent, while ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, and HDFC Bank were also among the laggards.

However, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, and State Bank of India were among the gainers.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 36.25 crore on Monday after a day's breather, according to exchange data. Domestic institutional investors, however, bought stocks worth Rs 1,764.07 crore.

US President Donald Trump has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi knew "I was not happy" with India's purchases of Russian oil and that Washington could raise tariffs on New Delhi "very quickly".

Trump made the remarks while talking to reporters on Sunday aboard Air Force One en route to Washington DC from Florida.

Meanwhile, India's services sector growth moderated in December, as the rates of expansion in incoming new work and output eased to the slowest in 11 months, and companies refrained from recruiting additional staff, a monthly survey said on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index fell from 59.8 in November to 58.0 in December, indicating the slowest rate of expansion since January.

In the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below 50 denotes contraction.

Firms remained upbeat towards growth prospects, but overall sentiment fell to its lowest level in nearly three-and-a-half years, the survey said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi index, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended signicantly higher.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, climbed 0.28 per cent to $61.93 per barrel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sagarmala Fin expecting at least Rs 2K cr equity infusion
Sagarmala Fin expecting at least Rs 2K cr equity infusion
Simple Energy debuts Gen 2 e-scooters to drive 2026 growth
Simple Energy debuts Gen 2 e-scooters to drive 2026 growth
Will The Economy Face A Bumpy Road Ahead?
Will The Economy Face A Bumpy Road Ahead?
'India Lags Behind In Innovation Leadership'
'India Lags Behind In Innovation Leadership'
'India Is Uber's Third-Largest Market'
'India Is Uber's Third-Largest Market'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

How to Protect Your Lungs From Poor AQI

webstory image 2

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

webstory image 3

8 Top Nutritious Foods

VIDEOS

'HathYogi' Shankar Puri's Standing Tapasya Stuns Magh Mela Devotees2:31

'HathYogi' Shankar Puri's Standing Tapasya Stuns Magh...

Khushi Kapoor keeps it chic and comfy at Mumbai airport0:24

Khushi Kapoor keeps it chic and comfy at Mumbai airport

Nimrat Kaur Offers Prayers at Mahakaleshwar's Bhasma Aarti3:44

Nimrat Kaur Offers Prayers at Mahakaleshwar's Bhasma Aarti

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO