Simple Energy debuts Gen 2 e-scooters to drive 2026 growth

'This is not just a cosmetic refresh,' said Suhas Rajkumar, founder and chief executive officer of Simple Energy. 'We have re-engineered the battery integration, made the scooter lighter, improved performance and expanded the portfolio so customers can choose based on real usage needs.'

Photographs: Kind courtesy simpleenergy.in

Electric two-wheeler maker Simple Energy has reset its product strategy with the launch of its Generation 2 scooter portfolio, rolling out four variants across price and range bands.

The variants include the new Simple Ultra, India's longest-range electric scooter with an IDC-certified range of 400 km.

The Gen 2 launch replaces the company's earlier Generation 1.5 lineup and marks its most comprehensive product upgrade since inception. Prices for the refreshed portfolio start at ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), and go up to ₹1.77 lakh, while a limited-period introductory offer begins at ₹1.39 lakh.

The headline product, Simple Ultra, features a 6.5 kWh battery, the largest on an electric scooter in India, delivering an IDC range of 400 km, a top speed of 115 kmph and 0–40 kmph acceleration in 2.77 seconds, making it the country's second-fastest electric scooter.

Alongside it, Simple Energy has launched two Gen 2 Simple One variants: a 4.5 kWh version with a 236 km IDC range priced from ₹1.69 lakh, and a 5 kWh variant offering 265 km at ₹1.77 lakh. The entry-level Simple OneS Gen 2 delivers an improved 190 km range and is priced at ₹1.49 lakh.

"This is not just a cosmetic refresh," said Suhas Rajkumar, founder and chief executive officer of Simple Energy.

"We have re-engineered the battery integration, made the scooter lighter, improved performance and expanded the portfolio so customers can choose based on real usage needs."

Rajkumar said the push towards ultra-long range was driven by a segment of buyers seeking higher utility rather than mass-market demand. "There is a growing customer base that wants extreme range and performance without compromise. Simple Ultra is built precisely for that rider," he said.

The Gen 2 scooters come with upgrades across design and usability, including an eight-year motor warranty, along with a three-year vehicle and charger warranty.

Importantly, the company has pre-stocked its dealer network, allowing customers to take deliveries immediately with no waiting period. The scooters are available across 61-plus company showrooms and through online platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart.

The launch comes amid improving sales momentum.

Simple Energy's monthly volumes rose from around 500–600 units at the start of 2025, when it had fewer than 10 outlets, to about 1,000–1,200 units a month by October-November, supported by a retail network of over 60 stores. Average sales per outlet have climbed to roughly 50 scooters a month.

For 2026, the company plans to expand to around 150 dealerships by March and nearly 300 outlets by year-end. Its Hosur plant currently has an annual capacity of 300,000 scooters, which, Rajkumar said, is adequate for near-term growth.

"2026 is the inflection year for us," he said. "We are targeting at least 30 per cent month-on-month growth, and the groundwork across product, retail and operations is already in place."

'PLI scheme favours incumbents, not startups'

While Simple Energy continues to benefit from demand-side incentives such as FAME and PM E-Drive, it does not qualify for the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme under current norms.

Rajkumar said the existing framework disproportionately favours large incumbents.

"The PLI norms are so stringent that startups don't qualify -- it ends up favouring larger players," he said, citing requirements such as a ₹1,000-crore net worth threshold.

He suggested linking PLI eligibility to PM E-Drive qualification and operational parameters such as localisation levels, number of stores and multi-state presence.

"That would ensure only serious players qualify, while still supporting companies that are actually manufacturing in India," he said.