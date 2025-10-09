HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Sensex climbs 398 points on buying in RIL, IT counters

Sensex climbs 398 points on buying in RIL, IT counters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 09, 2025 16:17 IST

x

Stock markets rebounded on Thursday with the benchmark Sensex climbing 398 points following buying in IT firms and blue-chip Reliance Industries and foreign fund inflows.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 398.44 points or 0.49 per cent to settle at 82,172.10.

During the day, it jumped 474.07 points or 0.57 per cent to 82,247.73.

 

The 50-share NSE Nifty jumped by 135.65 points or 0.54 per cent to 25,181.80.

IT shares such as HCL Tech, TCS, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra gained ahead of the quarterly earnings.

Among Sensex firms, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, UltraTech Cement, Bharat Electronics, Sun Pharma and Tata Consultancy Services were the major gainers.

However, Axis Bank, Titan, Maruti and Tata Motors were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 81.28 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index settled significantly higher while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended lower.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.23 per cent to $66.08 a barrel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Defence and data centres to drive growth for L&T
Defence and data centres to drive growth for L&T
What Is Powering Mahindra's Bolero Run
What Is Powering Mahindra's Bolero Run
'Don't see mobiles replacing PCs immediately'
'Don't see mobiles replacing PCs immediately'
Inside The Tata Trusts Showdown: A House Divided
Inside The Tata Trusts Showdown: A House Divided
Jobs Dry Up as Promises Fade in Ladakh
Jobs Dry Up as Promises Fade in Ladakh

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Kate Winslet Films On OTT

webstory image 2

10 Wonderful Mahendra Kapoor Songs

webstory image 3

8 Youngest Nobel Prize Winners

VIDEOS

Rajnath meets Australian PM Anthony Albanese at the Parliament House in Canberra, Australia 0:41

Rajnath meets Australian PM Anthony Albanese at the...

Golden Temple lights up on Guru Ram Das Jayanti 4:02

Golden Temple lights up on Guru Ram Das Jayanti

PM Modi and UK PM Keir Starmer hold delegation level meeting in Mumbai1:11

PM Modi and UK PM Keir Starmer hold delegation level...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO