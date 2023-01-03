News
Sebi returns OYO's draft IPO papers; asks to refile with updates

Sebi returns OYO's draft IPO papers; asks to refile with updates

Source: PTI
January 03, 2023 19:20 IST
Capital markets regulator Sebi has asked Oravel Stays Ltd, the parent company of travel-tech firm OYO, to refile the draft IPO papers with certain updates.

Oyo

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

The move might delay the Gurugram-based hospitality unicorn's initial public offering (IPO).

OYO filed preliminary documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in September 2021 for a Rs 8,430 crore IPO.

 

The proposed offering consists of a fresh issue of shares of up to Rs 7,000 crore and an offer-for-sale of as much as Rs 1,430 crore.

According to an update with Sebi's website on Tuesday, the markets regulator returned the company's draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) on December 30, 2022 and asked the firm to refile it with applicable updates/ revisions.

However, the regulator has not elaborated on the updates or revisions required in the draft documents.

Earlier, the company had filed an addendum to its DRHP which included its financials for the first half of FY23.

It reported a profit of Rs 63 crore for the first half of FY23 as against a loss of Rs 280 crore a year ago.

The company's revenues in the first half (April-September) of FY23 grew 24 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,905 crore.

Apart from improving operating performance, the company has a cash corpus of Rs 2,785 crore, the filing to Sebi showed.

The markets regulator had given OYO the permission to submit updated financials before it examined and processed the company's application for IPO. PTI SP

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
