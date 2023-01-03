News
Cloud a big game changer, says Satya Nadella

Cloud a big game changer, says Satya Nadella

Source: PTI
January 03, 2023 12:43 IST
Microsoft chairman and CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday said there is a tremendous momentum in cloud adoption, as he termed cloud a "big game changer".

Satya Nadella

Photograph: Saumya Khandelwal/Reuters

Nadella, who is currently in India, addressed Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit in Mumbai on Tuesday.

He is also scheduled to visit Delhi and Bengaluru this week, and will be meeting key customers, startups, developers, educators and students during his India visit.

 

Nadella, in his address on Tuesday, listed cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) as imperatives that can be helpful in driving economic growth.

"Cloud has been a big game changer... cloud is in early-to-intermediate innings...," Nadella said and noted the "tremendous momentum in cloud adoption."

Hyderabad-born Nadella also lauded the way in which India is building public infrastructure.

Source: PTI
 
