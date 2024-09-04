News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sebi moves to ensure ease of FPI onboarding

Sebi moves to ensure ease of FPI onboarding

By Khushboo Tiwari
September 04, 2024 20:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is stepping up efforts to ease the onboarding of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and has constituted a cell for consultations with offshore investors and custodians, said whole-time member Ananth Narayan.

FPI

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Sebi is also working to make regulations more “light-touch” for FPIs that invest exclusively in government securities or are sovereign funds.

The regulator is trying to make the registration process easier for such FPIs, the Sebi official said at the CII Financing 3.0 Summit in Mumbai.

 

These initiatives come at a time when Indian bonds are being included in global indices, helping draw new investors.

“We trust them because they are regulated, and we know what they are doing.

"For these kinds of FPIs where we believe we don't require much information, we are looking at ways to make life easier for people who have transparent funds.

"For example, using an FPI licence, is it possible to do many other things besides just investing in some listed space?

"Can we review the KYC periodicity and make life a lot more relaxed in terms of having to make disclosures,” said Narayan.

Further, if an existing FPI investment manager is setting up a new FPI, they might not need to go through the entire application process again.

Sebi is also developing a tracker for FPIs to monitor the status of their applications or the stage where it is stuck.

Narayan said Sebi had formed an FPI Cell to conduct outreach programmes on regulatory matters.

This cell also works as a one-stop solution for FPIs facing issues with registration or other processes.

So far, the cell has reached out to more than 500 FPIs and consulted with 17 custodians.

“One of the feedbacks we keep getting are signatures, and a lot of papers going across the globe.

"For such FPIs where there is trust, is there a way we can do away with wet signatures and papers flowing up and down by using things like ‘Swift’ in a manner which is still compliant with local legal requirements.

"There are a whole bunch of things we are trying to do,” said Narayan.

Sebi has formed an industry standards forum with the help of designated depository participants and custodians to consult on and implement regulatory principles and set standards of dos and don’ts.

Narayan said FPIs would be able to access funds on the day of settlement (T+1) starting from September 9.

He said the process remained smooth till now and that the ecosystem had not seen any problems in settlement.

On concerns of an increase in charges from custodians, Narayan said: “The less we have of hidden charges, more transparent charges, it would be good for everybody.

"Would there be an increase in custodian charges because of this change? Sure.

"So far like in brokerage, custodian charges have been close to zero, there is no such thing as a free lunch.

"Convert what is considered implicit opaque charge into transparent charge.”

Narayan said the regulator plans to include offshore derivative instruments (P-Notes) and FPIs with segregated portfolios under the mandate of granular disclosures on economic interest and beneficial ownership.

The regulator had floated a consultation paper on this topic on August 6.

There have been over 3,300 feedback received on the proposals, the official said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Khushboo Tiwari
Source: source
 
Print this article
185 Indians In $1 Billion Club
185 Indians In $1 Billion Club
Income Rise To Boost Household Asset Rebuilding
Income Rise To Boost Household Asset Rebuilding
'Growth Expected To Be 1% Below Last Yr'
'Growth Expected To Be 1% Below Last Yr'
Paralympics: Sachin Khilari bags silver in shot put
Paralympics: Sachin Khilari bags silver in shot put
'Rahul is more intellectual, strategist than Rajiv'
'Rahul is more intellectual, strategist than Rajiv'
UP horror: Woman molested in moving ambulance
UP horror: Woman molested in moving ambulance
Reliance gets Rs 3,620 crore PLI sop for battery plant
Reliance gets Rs 3,620 crore PLI sop for battery plant

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

The Legend Returns: Jawa 42 FJ Launch

The Legend Returns: Jawa 42 FJ Launch

High Valuations Pose Risk To Bull Market

High Valuations Pose Risk To Bull Market

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances