News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » 185 Indians In $1 Billion Club

185 Indians In $1 Billion Club

By Nisha Anand
September 03, 2024 12:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The combined wealth of India's dollar billionaires is now equivalent to 33.81 per cent of India's nominal GDP.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com
 

The collective wealth of the wealthiest people in India has surged past the $1 trillion mark, reaching a staggering $1.19 trillion (Rs 99.86 trillion), a report by Fortune India revealed on Monday.

The list features as many as 185 people with 'dollar billionaire' status, meaning they have wealth of at least $1 billion.

According to the Fortune India-Waterfield Advisors 2024 ranking, the total wealth of India's billionaires has surged by 50 per cent, up from $832 billion in 2022.

At that time, there were 142 dollar billionaires in India.

'This showcases a remarkable growth in wealth despite global economic challenges and a 5 per cent depreciation of the rupee against the dollar,' the report said.

The combined wealth of India's dollar billionaires is now equivalent to 33.81 per cent of India's nominal GDP.

This year features 29 new entrants from various sectors, including fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), pharmaceuticals, and technology, collectively amassing a total wealth of Rs 4.09 trillion.

Ambani ahead of Adani. Tops ranking with Rs 10.5 trillion

Fortune India said that Reliance Group Chairman Mukesh Ambani topped the chart with a wealth of Rs 10.5 trillion, closely followed by Adani Group's Gautam Adani.

Despite headwinds due to allegations made by US short-seller Hindenburg Research, Adani's wealth nearly doubled in this period to Rs 10.4 trillion, the report noted.

The equity market has played a significant role in this wealth accumulation, with benchmark indices hitting record highs and achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.94 per cent from the financial year 2022-2023 (FY23) to FY24.

The mean wealth of billionaires has risen from Rs 46,729 crore (Rs 467.29 billion) in 2022 to Rs 53,978 crore (Rs 539.78 billion) in 2024.

Besides Ambani and Adani, others in the top 10 list include the Mistry family, Shiv Nadar, Radhakishan Damani, Sunil Mittal & family, and Azim Premji, among others.

The matriarch of the Jindal family and chairperson of the Jindal Group was the lone woman to feature in the top 10 list, with a wealth of $33.06 billion, grabbing the fourth spot.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Nisha Anand
Source: source
 
Print this article
India's Billionaire Club Has New Entrants
India's Billionaire Club Has New Entrants
'Taxing Billionaires Is Not A Bad Idea'
'Taxing Billionaires Is Not A Bad Idea'
94 new Indian entrants to Hurun rich list
94 new Indian entrants to Hurun rich list
Student sodomised for 2 years by 5 minors at MP hostel
Student sodomised for 2 years by 5 minors at MP hostel
Recipe: Mayur's Curry Noodle Soup
Recipe: Mayur's Curry Noodle Soup
Movies COMING UP In September
Movies COMING UP In September
Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power 2
Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power 2

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Ambanis Own 10% of India's Wealth

Ambanis Own 10% of India's Wealth

Over 85% Billionaires Are Upper Castes

Over 85% Billionaires Are Upper Castes

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances