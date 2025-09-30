HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Sebi extends deadline to implement retail algo trading by April 2026

Sebi extends deadline to implement retail algo trading by April 2026

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 30, 2025 22:13 IST

x

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday granted additional time to stock brokers for the full rollout of the retail algo trading framework by April next year, allowing a phased implementation to ensure a smooth transition to the new system.

Algo trading

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

According to Sebi, stock brokers who are ready with the required systems can go live with the new framework from October 1 this year.

Algorithmic trading (algo trading) provides the advantages of faster order execution and improved liquidity.

The framework's implementation, originally scheduled to come into effect from August 1, was earlier deferred till October 1.

 

However, based on fresh representations from stock brokers and algorithm vendors, Sebi has provided a phased glide path for complete implementation, the regulator said in a circular.

Further, brokers, who are yet to carry out the required system changes, have been given additional time with specific milestones to meet before the full implementation takes effect, the markets watchdog said.

As per the revised schedule, brokers are required to register at least one retail algorithmic product and one strategy with stock exchanges by October 31.

The stock brokers must complete registration of retail algo products and a few strategies coming through APIs, both in-house and through vendors, by November 30, as per the circular.

Additionally, brokers must participate in at least one mock trading session with full functionality by January 3, 2026, and submit proof of participation to the exchanges.

Sebi said that stock brokers who failed to meet these milestones will be barred from onboarding new retail clients for the API-based algo trading framework from January 5, 2026.

Stock exchanges have been instructed to monitor compliance with these deadlines and ensure that brokers, who are not ready to go live from October 1, are advised to provide details of their existing clients as of September 30, 2025, to exchanges.

The regulator said the complete algo framework, including operational modalities issued by exchanges, will become applicable to all brokers from April 1, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

India powers SAP's global growth engine
India powers SAP's global growth engine
Kali Choudhury: From Hemet To Hollywood Park
Kali Choudhury: From Hemet To Hollywood Park
Sovereign wealth funds leave other FPIs blinking
Sovereign wealth funds leave other FPIs blinking
Indian economy to grow at 6.5% in FY26: ADB
Indian economy to grow at 6.5% in FY26: ADB
RBI allows banks to give loans to manufacturers using gold...
RBI allows banks to give loans to manufacturers using gold...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Walnut Seekh Kebabs: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

10 Actors Who Turned Talk Show Hosts

webstory image 3

The Yummiest Fish With 3,000 Bones

VIDEOS

Varun, Janhvi share their work experience in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'4:04

Varun, Janhvi share their work experience in 'Sunny...

Explosion at house in Karnataka's Hassan, Couple critically injured1:59

Explosion at house in Karnataka's Hassan, Couple...

Disha Patani rocks a white-on-white ensemble at the airport0:26

Disha Patani rocks a white-on-white ensemble at the airport

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV