Kali Choudhury: From Hemet To Hollywood Park

A visionary entrepreneur migrated to the United States with almost nothing and built his estate in Hemet before turning his focus to Inglewood.

IMAGE: A view of the under construction Kali Hotel in Hollywood Park. Photographs: Dr Kali P Choudhury

Inglewood in California is set to welcome a new hospitality icon with the upcoming Kali Hotel, a 12-story property that will stand as the only hotel permitted within the Hollywood Park specific plan.

With its rooftop restaurant and bar offering sweeping views of Los Angeles, the hotel is poised to become a striking addition to the city's skyline, even visible to passengers flying into LAX.

At the heart of the project is Dr Kali P Choudhury, a visionary entrepreneur who immigrated to the United States with almost nothing and built his estate in Hemet before turning his focus to Inglewood.

For Dr Choudhury, the milestone is deeply personal.

"When I first came to California, I worked at a nearby hospital and walked the streets of Inglewood imagining what this city could become. Now, together, we are transforming that vision into reality," he said during the beam-raising ceremony.

IMAGE: Dr Kali Choudhury with Inglewood Mayor James T Butts.

The Kali Hotel, slated to open in September 2026, is expected to generate hundreds of jobs and thousands of guest experiences, adding to Inglewood's growing reputation as a world-class destination already home to the SoFi stadium and a roster of global events, including the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Olympic Games.

IMAGE: Dr Kali Choudhury with Bank of America bankers.

Dr Choudhury emphasized that the project is just the beginning. He revealed plans for Kali Square, a major development in downtown Los Angeles, signaling his continued commitment to shaping the region's future.

Speaking with emotion, he also dedicated the moment to his late wife, who passed away in June, thanking the community for their support.

"This hotel," Dr Choudhury reflected, "is more than a building -- it is a dream realized through vision, friendship, and strong support."

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff