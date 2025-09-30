Fast, big, agile: India powers SAP's global growth engine like never before

India remains one of the largest and fastest-growing markets for SAP, and the scale of products being built in the country is bigger compared to other geographies, Manish Prasad, president and managing director of SAP India, said.

“The beauty of India is scale, size, and agility.

"Our Indian customers are looking at technology solutions that can accelerate growth.

"For them, it is all about whether these solutions can open new markets and whether their platforms are ready to be launched there,” Prasad said.

Even though there might be a temporary indirect impact of tariffs on India’s information technology and services sector, Prasad believes the country’s overall growth story will remain unaffected, given the expanding consumption base.

“We keep saying that we are a very resilient economy.

"When 65–70 per cent of what India produces gets consumed within the country itself, and there is more appetite, I think we are in a great place,” he added.

SAP India’s solutions can help customers track parameters such as compliance in new markets, quality checks, and whether processes are optimised for the right kind of efficiency, he said.

In August this year, the company opened a research and development facility in Bengaluru, its second-largest globally.

The new campus, which can accommodate nearly 15,000 professionals, will enable the company to work on new projects in product engineering, support services, and artificial intelligence (AI), Prasad said.

“There is also a lot of intellectual property that gets generated here. It is all-encompassing, and it obviously helps us cater to the local market,” he said.

The company also recently announced the launch of SAP Sovereign Cloud in India.

The new offering is designed to assure clients that their data will be secure, reliable, and protected within the country, Prasad said, adding that all companies operating in India should adhere to the legal frameworks in place from time to time.

SAP India is at a vantage point compared to other Cloud service providers, as it offers an end-to-end stack that includes sovereign infrastructure, applications, and network, Prasad said.

“Our principle is the entire stack of infrastructure to AI, with data, technical, and operational sovereignty.

"We are also saying that we will adhere to the local and legal requirements.

"There may be some events we may not have contemplated, but the larger philosophy remains that we will continue to offer complete sovereignty,” he said.