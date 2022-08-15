News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » SBI raises benchmark lending rates by up to 50 bps

SBI raises benchmark lending rates by up to 50 bps

Source: PTI
August 15, 2022 21:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday raised its benchmark lending rates by up to 50 basis points (or 0.5 per cent), a move that will lead to an increase in EMIs for borrowers.

SBI

Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

The increase in lending rate comes days after the Reserve Bank of India hiked its benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points to tame inflation.

External Benchmark based Lending Rate (EBLR) and Repo-Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) have been raised by 50 basis points while the hike in Marginal Cost of funds-based Lending Rate (MCLR) is 20 basis points across all tenure.

 

The revised rates are effective from August 15, as per the information posted on SBI website.

SBI's EBLR rose to 8.05 per cent and RLLR increased by similar 50 basis points to 7.65 per cent.

Banks add Credit Risk Premium (CRP) over the EBLR and RLLR while giving any kind of loan, including housing and auto loans.

With the revision, one-year MCLR has increased to 7.70 per cent, from the earlier 7.50 per cent, while for two years it rose to 7.90 per cent and for three years to 8 per cent.

Most of the loans are linked to the one-year MCLR rate.

With the increase in lending rate, EMIs will go up for those borrowers who have availed loans on MCLR, EBLR or RLLR.

From October 1, 2019, all banks including SBI have migrated to an interest rate linked to an external benchmark such as RBI's repo rate or Treasury Bill yield.

As a result, monetary policy transmission by banks has gained traction.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
India sees sharp rise in cyber attacks
India sees sharp rise in cyber attacks
Can Reliance Jio change the rules of the 5G game?
Can Reliance Jio change the rules of the 5G game?
Why India's airlines are plagued by glitches
Why India's airlines are plagued by glitches
'Suryakumar a bit like AB de Villiers in his prime'
'Suryakumar a bit like AB de Villiers in his prime'
Ola to launch first electric car by 2024
Ola to launch first electric car by 2024
Nooyi to recuse herself from ICC media rights process
Nooyi to recuse herself from ICC media rights process
South Africa not sure how to deal with 'Bazball'
South Africa not sure how to deal with 'Bazball'

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Should We Hand Over PSBs To Private Sector'?

'Should We Hand Over PSBs To Private Sector'?

'Let public, not foreigners, own public sector banks'

'Let public, not foreigners, own public sector banks'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances