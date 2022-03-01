Satya Nadella's 26-year-old son Zain passes away

Chairman and CEO of Microsoft Corporation Satya Nadella's son Zain has passed away.

IMAGE: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Photograph: Lindsey Wasson/Reuters.

As per Mashable, Zain, who had been born with cerebral palsy, died on Monday at the age of 26.

The unfortunate news was shared by Microsoft in an email, asking the executives to hold the grieving family in their thoughts and prayers.

After learning about Zain's demise, netizens paid their heartfelt condolences to the family.

Mourning the loss, Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu, tweeted, "Deeply pained to learn of the passing away of young Zain Nadella. Condolences to Anupama Ji, Satya Nadella and family. May god give them strength through this difficult time. Om Shanthi."

Reportedly, last year, the Children's Hospital, where Zain received much of his treatment, teamed up with the Nadellas to establish the Zain Nadella Endowed Chair in Pediatric Neurosciences, as part of Seattle Children's Center for Integrative Brain Research.