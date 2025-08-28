HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Rs 2 trn slump in IT stocks hits FPIs' AUC

Rs 2 trn slump in IT stocks hits FPIs' AUC

By Sai Aravindh
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 28, 2025 22:51 IST

x

Global funds’ assets under custody (AUC) in India have been flat this year, with a Rs  2 trillion drop in information technology (IT) holdings offset by gains in financial stocks.

IT stocks

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh

AUC is the total market value of equities held by FPIs.

The AUC of the IT pack stood at Rs 5.3 trillion as of July end: A 27.2 per cent decline compared to Rs 7.3 trillion at the end of 2024, according to data from NSDL.

 

The plunge in holdings follows a Rs 50,000 crore selloff by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) this year amid a muted outlook for the IT sector.

The Nifty IT index has fallen 18 per cent this year, the worst among key sectors. Nifty has risen by 6 per cent.

The fall in the asset value of global funds can be a result of a selloff by global investors, currency depreciation and a fall in asset prices.

The decline in AUC of IT stocks is largely due to selling by FPIs rather than mark-to-market value erosion, said G Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics Research.

“The price fall in recent months has not been significant enough to explain the drop, so it is more to do with actual selling.”

Sandip Agarwal, fund manager at Sowilo Investment Managers, said largecap IT companies such as Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and HCLTech are struggling to generate annual revenue growth of more than 3 per cent to 7 per cent as their stocks trade at 15-25 times forward earnings.

Increasing wage costs and the impact of artificial intelligence are further eroding the sector’s growth potential, Agarwal said.

IT stocks have a higher weight and are more liquid, so selling is naturally more aggressive, he added.

Apart from IT stocks, value of FPI holdings in consumer durable firms fell 13 per cent to Rs 2.18 trillion, while realty’s value fell 18 per cent to Rs 1.7 trillion.

Financial stocks offset impact

Meanwhile, FPI holdings in financial services stocks rose 11 per cent (Rs 2.27 trillion) to Rs 22.7 trillion as of July end.

Overall FPI AUC saw a slight increase of 1 per cent from December 2024 to Rs 71.9 trillion in July 2025.

FPIs favour financial services as the sector promises 9-10 per cent lending growth, benefits from a likely downtrend in interest rates, and is driven by domestic demand, Chokkalingam said.

Attractive valuations, with banks and financial firms trading at relatively low price-to-book multiples, add to its appeal, he said.

Sai Aravindh Mumbai
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

FinMin: 'Setbacks Make Us Stronger'
FinMin: 'Setbacks Make Us Stronger'
Why Hotels Are Building Branded Residences
Why Hotels Are Building Branded Residences
India's Oil Reforms Aim To Counter US, EU Pressure
India's Oil Reforms Aim To Counter US, EU Pressure
Exports To Key Global Hubs Drop Sharply
Exports To Key Global Hubs Drop Sharply
Space Milestones For India On Ganesh Chaturthi
Space Milestones For India On Ganesh Chaturthi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

ASUS Launches Powerful Ryzen 7 350 VivoBook Series

webstory image 2

Which Countries Ban The Most Games? And The Least?

webstory image 3

8 Foods That Cause A Build-Up Of Uric Acid

VIDEOS

Watch: Tendulkar, family offer prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja1:26

Watch: Tendulkar, family offer prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja

Janhvi looks uncomfortable in Lalbaugcha Raja crowd, Sidharth shields her1:44

Janhvi looks uncomfortable in Lalbaugcha Raja crowd,...

'No quarrel anywhere', Mohan Bhagwat on differences between RSS and BJP1:31

'No quarrel anywhere', Mohan Bhagwat on differences...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV