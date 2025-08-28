Space Milestones For India On Ganesh Chaturthi

India took another leap in space infrastructure with the foundation stone laid for a new launch pad at the country's second rocket port in Kulasekarapattinam.

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, three significant developments unfolded in the Indian space sector on Wednesday.

They were commercialisation of technologies developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO); laying of the foundation stone for a rocket launchpad at Kulasekarapattinam in Tamil Nadu and the orbiting of satellites built by private company Pixxel by an American rocket.

Commercialisation of ISRO Technologies

In a major step toward strengthening self-reliance and reducing import dependency, IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre) announced the transfer of five cutting-edge space technologies developed by ISRO to five private Indian companies.

These Technology Transfer Agreements (TTAs) were signed in Ahmedabad between NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the recipient companies, and IN-SPACe.

The transferred technologies have applications beyond the space sector, including automotive, biomedical, and industrial manufacturing.

Key details of the technologies transferred:

Low Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Multi-Chip Module developed by ISRO's Space Applications Centre (SAC), transferred to Voltix Semicon Pvt. Ltd., Pune.

This technology integrates multiple semiconductor chips into a single compact module and will support large-scale production of RT-PCR kits.

Previously imported, this technology will now be domestically available.

RTV Silicone Single-Part Adhesive (SILCEM R9) from ISRO's Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), transferred to Crest Speciality Resins Pvt. Ltd. for use in solar panel bonding.

The adhesive, currently imported, can now be manufactured locally.

Other transferred technologies include:

Film Adhesives (EFA 1753 and EFA 1752) - to Azista Composites Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad

30W HMC DC-DC Converter - to Ananth Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad

Anodisation of 3D-printed Al-10Si-Mg alloy - to Pushpak Aerospace India Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru

"These transfers highlight the growing capability and confidence of Indian industry," said IN-SPACe Chairman Dr Pawan Goenka. "While some of these technologies will directly substitute imports, others will unlock applications well beyond the space sector."

"The true impact will be realised when industry scales them up for widespread use. IN-SPACe, together with ISRO and NSIL, will remain a strong partner in enabling that journey."

"With today's five Technology Transfer Agreements," Rajeev Jyoti, Director, Technical Directorate, IN-SPACe, added, "the total number of TTAs executed with industries has reached 98. There is strong interest from industry in acquiring these technologies, and IN-SPACe continues to promote them for wider adoption."

Just last month, IN-SPACe had facilitated the transfer of 10 ISRO technologies to six private companies, underlining the Centre's push for commercialisation of India's space innovations.

IMAGE: A rocket launch at Kulasai spaceport in Kulasekharapattinam. Photographs: Kind courtesy ISRO

Also on Ganesh Chaturthi, India took another leap in space infrastructure with the foundation stone laid for a new launch pad at the country's second rocket port in Kulasekarapattinam, located in Tuticorin district, Tamil Nadu.

Construction of the new spaceport, spread over approximately 2,300 acres, had begun in March 2025.

This facility is being built to complement India's existing spaceport at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, which currently houses two operational launch pads (with a third sanctioned by the government).

The Kulasekarapattinam spaceport will cater especially to the launch of ISRO's Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), designed to carry payloads up to 500 kg.

Additionally, it will support launches by private Indian space companies such as Skyroot Aerospace and Agnikul Cosmos, both of which are developing small-lift rockets.

The new launch complex is expected to be ready by the end of 2026, marking a major expansion in India's space infrastructure and its commitment to supporting private spaceflight.

Two Indian private companies orbit satellites

The day also saw two Indian companies -- Pixxel India and Dhruva Space -- putting into orbit their satellites using US company SpaceX's rocket Falcon 9.

Pixxel India sent up three Fireflies satellites, thereby taking the total number of its satellites in space to six.

Dhruva Space launched its first commercial space mission LEAP-1, with payloads from two Australian companies, Akula Tech and Esper Satellites.

The foreign payloads are hosted on Dhruva Space's satellite platform P-30.

Together, these four milestones on Ganesh Chaturthi reflect India's growing push for space commercialisation, indigenisation, and infrastructure development, aligning with the broader vision of making the country a global hub for space technology and services.

