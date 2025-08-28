HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Exports To Key Global Hubs Drop Sharply

Exports To Key Global Hubs Drop Sharply

By Shreya Nandi
3 Minutes Read
Share:

August 28, 2025 14:27 IST

'There is definitely tepid demand because of the (reciprocal tariff) uncertainty.'

Trade

Photograph: Tatiana Meel/Reuters
 

Even as the imposition of a 50 per cent tariff is expected to sharply reduce India's exports to the US in coming months, its shipments to some eight among the top-20 countries have contracted during the first four months of 2025-2026 (FY26).

According to commerce department data, export destinations that witnessed contraction during April-July are: The Netherlands (-21.2 per cent), the UK (-11.2 per cent), Singapore (-11.8 per cent), Saudi Arabia (-11.8 per cent), South Africa (-16.3 per cent), Italy (-9.2 per cent), France (-17.3 per cent), and Malaysia (-28.8 per cent).

The 20 countries accounted for 69 per cent of India's total value of goods exported during the first four months of FY26.

During the same period, India's exports grew 3 per cent to $149.2 billion as outbound shipments to the US grew by over a fifth.

While the US continued to remain India's largest export market, the share of exports to the county rose 22 per cent in April-July as compared to 19 per cent a year earlier.

Exporters said that global demand has remained sluggish due to the uncertainties caused by the imposition of country-specific reciprocal tariffs by the US on several nations.

India's exports to the US have been robust, seeing healthy-double digit growth, because of frontloading.

American buyers are building inventory to avoid reciprocal tariffs but going ahead, this may dampen demand once 50 per cent tariffs kick in from August 27.

Exporters have also prioritised orders to the US, often at the expense of other key markets, due to the urgency to avoid a 50 per cent tariff from the end of August.

The US administration imposed a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff on Indian goods from August 7. It later announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports, blaming its crude oil purchases from Russia.

Going ahead, India's merchandise exports are expected to contract further in FY26.

"There is definitely tepid demand because of the (reciprocal tariff) uncertainty. That apart, exports are being diverted to the US from other countries to avoid reciprocal tariff," said Ajay Sahai, director-general and CEO, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).

Going ahead, Sahai said competition will intensify with China because the US has also imposed high tariffs on the former.

This will make it more difficult for India, and put pressure on exporters in labour-intensive sectors.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

Shreya Nandi
Source: source
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'India's Confidence In The US Is Shattered'
'India's Confidence In The US Is Shattered'
Pandering To Trump Means Serial Humiliation
Pandering To Trump Means Serial Humiliation
Trump's Tariffs: No More Protectionism Please!
Trump's Tariffs: No More Protectionism Please!
US tariffs: Export units across India halt production
US tariffs: Export units across India halt production
Trump's Tariffs: Exporters To Take Big Hit
Trump's Tariffs: Exporters To Take Big Hit

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Ganpati Temples You Must Visit

webstory image 2

Khoya-Sounf Modak: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

10 Ganpati Songs

VIDEOS

Riteish-Genelia Stun in Ethnic Maharashtrian Look1:15

Riteish-Genelia Stun in Ethnic Maharashtrian Look

Italian Tourist Celebrates Ganesh Utsav Like a Local!3:51

Italian Tourist Celebrates Ganesh Utsav Like a Local!

Mrunal Thakur Shines Like the Moon in an All-White Suit1:30

Mrunal Thakur Shines Like the Moon in an All-White Suit

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV