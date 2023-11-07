News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Retirement planning, secondary sources of income rise up the priority list

Retirement planning, secondary sources of income rise up the priority list

By Abhishek Kumar
November 07, 2023 17:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Retirement planning and secondary sources of income have become key financial priorities for Indians, as they look to prepare for higher inflation, health concerns, and economic slowdown risks.

Retirement

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

PGIM India Mutual Fund's Retirement Readiness Survey shows that at present 67 per cent Indians have their retirement plan in place, compared to 49 per cent in 2020.

“The pandemic was probably the factor making people realise the importance of saving and investing, leading to an increase in people planning for it.

 

"Managing health related expenses, systematic investment, and leading a luxurious life are triggers for active planning,” the report stated.

In addition, Indians are looking to augment their income through a secondary source.

The survey found that 36 per cent of the respondents already had a second source of income and 39 per cent were planning to do the same.

Participants, who already had the second source, were generating income mostly through their skills (39 per cent) or investments (42 per cent).

  • 18 per cent of income going towards loan repayments in 2023 compared to 16 per cent in 2020.
  • 38 per cent showed worry over a lack of an alternate source of income compared to 8 per cent in 2020.
  • People mostly reach out to insurance agents, bank relationship managers, and financial advisors for advice.
  • 48 per cent of respondents said the pandemic has led to changes in their attitude and behaviour when it comes to finances.
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Abhishek Kumar
Source: source
 
Print this article
Stock Picks: 10 Value Bets For Rich Payoffs
Stock Picks: 10 Value Bets For Rich Payoffs
'2 to 3 years before small car market revives'
'2 to 3 years before small car market revives'
132,497 Indians Have Income Of 1 Crore Plus
132,497 Indians Have Income Of 1 Crore Plus
WC PIX: Australia's chasing woes continue
WC PIX: Australia's chasing woes continue
England's star-studded squad fails: What went wrong?
England's star-studded squad fails: What went wrong?
RSS leader: No need to make India Hindu Rashtra as...
RSS leader: No need to make India Hindu Rashtra as...
K'taka: Tiger dancer hacked to death mid-performance
K'taka: Tiger dancer hacked to death mid-performance

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Why IT Firms Pause Salary Hikes

Why IT Firms Pause Salary Hikes

'Lacklustre Market Is Good Time To Invest'

'Lacklustre Market Is Good Time To Invest'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances