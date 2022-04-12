News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Retail inflation shoots up to 6.95% in March

Retail inflation shoots up to 6.95% in March

Source: PTI
April 12, 2022 20:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Consumer price-based inflation jumped to 6.95 per cent in March, mainly on account of costlier food items, according to government data released on Tuesday.

Inflation

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was 6.07 per cent in February.

 

The inflation in the food basket was 7.68 per cent in March, up from 5.85 per cent in the preceding month.

It is for the third straight month that the retail inflation remained above the Reserve Bank of India's comfort zone.

RBI, which mainly factors in the retail inflation while arriving at its bi-monthly monetary policy, has been tasked by the government to keep the inflation between 2 and 6 per cent.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
87% households feel the heat as veggie prices soar
87% households feel the heat as veggie prices soar
Why BPCL divestment is on the slow track
Why BPCL divestment is on the slow track
HDFC merger: What's in store for the shareholders?
HDFC merger: What's in store for the shareholders?
Several people shot at in New York subway station
Several people shot at in New York subway station
JNU clash: Edu Min seeks report, students want probe
JNU clash: Edu Min seeks report, students want probe
Take precaution, pandemic is not over yet: Govt
Take precaution, pandemic is not over yet: Govt
All tourists rescued from ropeway after 46-hr op
All tourists rescued from ropeway after 46-hr op

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Rahul Bajaj, World's Favourite Indian

Rahul Bajaj, World's Favourite Indian

BharatPe: 'Why should I resign?'

BharatPe: 'Why should I resign?'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances