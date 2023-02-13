News
Retail inflation rises to 3-month high of 6.52% in Jan

Retail inflation rises to 3-month high of 6.52% in Jan

Source: PTI
Last updated on: February 13, 2023 19:19 IST
Retail inflation breached the RBI's comfort zone and rose to a three-month high of 6.52 per cent in January, mainly on account of a spike in food prices, as per government data released on Monday.

Inflation

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The inflation rate based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 5.72 per cent December and 6.01 per cent in January 2022.

 

Inflation rate for the food basket was at 5.94 per cent in January, up from 4.19 per cent in December.

The previous high was 6.77 per cent in October.

The Reserve Bank has been mandated by the central government to ensure the retail inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

Source: PTI
 
'Investors, focus on long-term goals'
This Is Not The End Of Gautam Adani
'We have not witnessed such decline in 7 decades'
CBI gets sanction to prosecute Chitra Ramkrishna
Nominated member can't vote in Delhi mayor poll: SC
Passenger vehicle sales rise 17% in Jan to 298,093
Adani row: Experts' panel on regulatory mechanism soon
