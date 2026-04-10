RBI mandates faster credit of inward remittances

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has introduced new, tighter regulations for banks to expedite inward cross-border remittances, focusing on immediate customer intimation and more frequent nostro account reconciliation to significantly reduce delays in crediting funds.

IMAGE: Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points The RBI has mandated banks to immediately inform customers upon receiving inward payment messages, with messages after operating hours to be conveyed at the start of the next business day.

Banks are now required to reconcile and confirm credits in their nostro accounts more frequently, either near real-time or at intervals not exceeding one hour, to prevent delays.

Banks should aim to credit inward payments received during foreign exchange market hours within the same business day, and those received after hours on the next business day.

The RBI allows banks to implement straight-through processing for crediting inward payments to resident individuals, based on risk assessment and FEMA compliance.

Banks are encouraged to develop digital interfaces for customers to facilitate foreign exchange transactions, including document submission and transaction monitoring.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has on Thursday laid down tighter timelines for banks to process inward cross-border remittances, mandating immediate customer intimation and faster reconciliation of nostro accounts to reduce delays in credit.

The central bank flagged delays at the beneficiary leg — the time taken by banks to credit funds after receiving payment messages — as a key bottleneck in cross-border remittances.

Streamlining Cross-Border Payments

“The speed of cross-border payments is affected by several factors.

"One of the challenges with speed of payments is experienced at the beneficiary leg is the time taken from receipt of the payment at the beneficiary bank till credit to the beneficiary account,” the central bank said.

It added that a review of the extant process for inward cross-border payments indicated the need to streamline processes at the beneficiary bank to ensure timely intimation of payment information and credit to the beneficiary’s account.

Accordingly, the RBI has mandated that banks inform customers immediately upon receipt of inward payment messages.

Messages received after the closing of operating hours must be conveyed at the start of the next business day.

Addressing Reconciliation Delays

RBI also observed that several banks rely on end-of-day nostro account statements to confirm and reconcile receipts, resulting in delays in crediting beneficiary accounts.

To address this, it has advised banks to undertake reconciliation and confirmation of credits in the nostro account more frequently — either on a near real-time basis or at periodic intervals, with the gap not exceeding one hour.

“Banks shall endeavour to credit the inward payments received during foreign exchange market hours within the same business day to the beneficiary’s account, and credit the inward payments received after market hours on the next business day, subject to compliance with the extant FEMA and other regulatory requirements,” the RBI said.

Enhancing Digital Interfaces

Additionally, the RBI has allowed banks to put in place straight-through processing for crediting inward payments to the accounts of resident individuals based on their risk assessment and subject to compliance with extant FEMA guidelines.

Further, banks may, within a reasonable timeframe, endeavour to provide digital interfaces to customers to facilitate foreign exchange transactions, including submission of documents or information and monitoring of transactions.