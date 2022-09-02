News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » RBI issues new digital lending rules to protect borrowers

RBI issues new digital lending rules to protect borrowers

Source: PTI
September 02, 2022 22:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Reserve Bank has given time till November 30 to banks and NBFCs to put in place a mechanism to ensure that existing digital loans are in compliance with the modified norms aimed at protecting the interest of customers.

RBI

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Last month, the central bank tightened norms for 'digital lending' to prevent charging of exorbitant interest rates by certain entities and also check unethical loan recovery practices.

In a circular, the RBI said outsourcing arrangements entered by Regulated Entities (REs) with a Lending Service Provider (LSP)/ Digital Lending App (DLA) do not diminish the REs' obligations and they shall continue to conform to the extant guidelines on outsourcing.

 

It further said the instructions are applicable to the ‘existing customers availing fresh loans' and to ‘new customers getting onboarded'.

"However, in order to ensure a smooth transition, REs shall be given time till November 30, 2022, to put in place adequate systems and processes to ensure that 'existing digital loans' are also in compliance with these guidelines in both letter and spirit," Reserve Bank said.

Under the new norms, all loan disbursals and repayments are required to be executed only between the bank accounts of borrower and the regulated entities (like banks and NBFCs) without any pass-through/ pool account of the Lending Service Providers (LSPs).

Also,"any fees, charges, etc, payable to LSPs in the credit intermediation process shall be paid directly by RE and not by the borrower", the Reserve Bank had said on August 10.

Issuing a detailed set of guidelines for digital lending, the RBI had mentioned about the concerns primarily related to unbridled engagement of third parties, mis-selling, breach of data privacy, unfair business conduct, charging of exorbitant interest rates, and unethical recovery practices.

The RBI had constituted a Working Group on 'digital lending including lending through online platforms and mobile applications' (WGDL) in January 2021.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Beware of Zomato, Swiggy's dine-in schemes, warns NRAI
Beware of Zomato, Swiggy's dine-in schemes, warns NRAI
Why Govt Banned Atta Exports
Why Govt Banned Atta Exports
Reliance Retail may be the next big disruptor in FMCG
Reliance Retail may be the next big disruptor in FMCG
New AIFF president will not 'sell dreams'
New AIFF president will not 'sell dreams'
Asia Cup PHOTOS: Pakistan vs Hong Kong
Asia Cup PHOTOS: Pakistan vs Hong Kong
One family, one ticket: Akali Dal ushers in reforms
One family, one ticket: Akali Dal ushers in reforms
Operation launched to neutralise terror groups in J-K
Operation launched to neutralise terror groups in J-K

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Forex reserves down $3 bn to $561 bn

Forex reserves down $3 bn to $561 bn

GST evasion: Taxmen get more teeth

GST evasion: Taxmen get more teeth

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances