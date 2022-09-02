News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Forex reserves down $3 bn to $561 bn

Forex reserves down $3 bn to $561 bn

Source: PTI
Last updated on: September 02, 2022 20:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by $3.01 billion to $561.05 billion in the week ended August 26, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed.

Dollar

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

In the previous week ended August 19, the reserves had dipped by $6.69 billion to $564.05 billion.

The fall in the reserves during the reporting week ended August 26 was on account of a dip in the foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, and the gold reserves, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI on Friday.

FCA decreased by $2.57 billion to $498.64 billion in the reporting week.

 

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves decreased by $271 million to $39.64 billion, the data showed.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) dropped by $155 million to $17.832 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF also dipped by $10 million to $4.93 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Beware of Zomato, Swiggy's dine-in schemes, warns NRAI
Beware of Zomato, Swiggy's dine-in schemes, warns NRAI
Reliance Retail may be the next big disruptor in FMCG
Reliance Retail may be the next big disruptor in FMCG
GST evasion: Taxmen get more teeth
GST evasion: Taxmen get more teeth
K'taka seer remanded to police custody in POCSO case
K'taka seer remanded to police custody in POCSO case
Beware of Zomato, Swiggy's dine-in schemes, warns NRAI
Beware of Zomato, Swiggy's dine-in schemes, warns NRAI
J'khand BJP leader wanted to dump maid in UP ashram
J'khand BJP leader wanted to dump maid in UP ashram
Kejriwal announces 6 'guarantees' for Gujarat farmers
Kejriwal announces 6 'guarantees' for Gujarat farmers

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Starbucks names Laxman Narasimhan as its new CEO

Starbucks names Laxman Narasimhan as its new CEO

Why Govt Banned Atta Exports

Why Govt Banned Atta Exports

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances