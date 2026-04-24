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Home  » Business » RBI Cancels Paytm Payments Bank Licence: What it Means for Depositors

RBI Cancels Paytm Payments Bank Licence: What it Means for Depositors

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 24, 2026 19:58 IST

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The Reserve Bank of India has cancelled the banking licence of Paytm Payments Bank, citing concerns over the bank's management and conduct being detrimental to depositors and public interest, leading to its prohibition from all banking activities.

Paytm Payments Bank

 

Key Points

  • The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the banking licence of Paytm Payments Bank.
  • The cancellation was due to the bank's affairs being conducted in a manner detrimental to the interests of the bank and its depositors.
  • The RBI stated that the general character of the bank's management was prejudicial to both depositor and public interest.
  • Paytm Payments Bank is now prohibited from conducting any 'banking' business.
  • The RBI will apply to the high court to wind up the bank, assuring that it has enough liquidity to repay all deposit liabilities.
 

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said it has cancelled the banking licence issued to Paytm Payments Bank.

Reasons for Cancellation

The licence was cancelled as the "affairs of the bank were conducted in a manner detrimental to the interest of the bank and its depositors", the RBI said in a statement.

"The general character of the management of the bank is prejudicial to the interest of depositors as also the public interest," it said.

Impact and Future Steps

Consequently, Paytm Payments Bank is prohibited from conducting any "banking" business, it said.

The RBI also said it will make an application to the high court to wind up the bank.

"Paytm Payments Bank Limited has enough liquidity to repay its entire deposit liability upon winding up of the bank," it said.

Paytm Payments Bank has been barred from onboarding new customers with effect from March 11, 2022.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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