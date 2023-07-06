News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » RBI asks card issuers to explore more networks, increase customer choices

RBI asks card issuers to explore more networks, increase customer choices

By Abhijit Lele
July 06, 2023 15:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

To provide more choices to customers, the Reserve Bank of India has suggested mandating bank and non-bank card issuers to issue debt, credit and prepaid cards on more than one network.

Cards

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Customers can choose any one either at the time of issue of the card or anytime later, according to draft norms released by the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday.

The RBI said card issuers would also be barred from signing agreements that limit their ability to tie-up with other card-networks, according to the draft.

 

Suggestions and feedback on the draft norms can be submitted to the RBI till August 4.

Two senior executives engaged in retail banking said the proposed changes would facilitate further digital adoption and penetration would go up.

This would increase the market size as issuers may come up with schemes to enhance use of cards in consumer purchases.

A card network is an organisation or entity that facilitates payment card transactions.

Authorised card networks in India are American Express Banking, Diners Club International, MasterCard Asia/ Pacific, National Payments Corporation of India – RuPay, and Visa Worldwide.

The directions about issuing cards across more than one network and option to customers to choose any one among the multiple card networks will be effective from October 1, 2023.

RBI said that currently the authorised card networks tied-up with banks and non-banks for issuance of debit, credit, and prepaid cards. The choice of affiliated network for a card was decided by the card issuer.

This was linked to the arrangements that the card issuers had with card networks based on bilateral arrangements.

It was observed that arrangements between card networks and card issuers (banks and non-banks) were not conducive to the availability of choice for customers, the RBI added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Abhijit Lele
Source: source
 
Print this article
Investing Gems From A Stock Market Guru
Investing Gems From A Stock Market Guru
'El Nino impact an immediate concern to markets'
'El Nino impact an immediate concern to markets'
'If BJP Is Not Re-Elected, Foreign Investors May Sell'
'If BJP Is Not Re-Elected, Foreign Investors May Sell'
HC on fake news rules: If effect is unconstitutional...
HC on fake news rules: If effect is unconstitutional...
Indian student buried alive by boyfriend in Australia
Indian student buried alive by boyfriend in Australia
Captain Tamim's sudden retirement shocks Bangladesh!
Captain Tamim's sudden retirement shocks Bangladesh!
1st IIT campus outside India to come up in this country
1st IIT campus outside India to come up in this country

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Invicto, Maruti's Most Costly Car

Invicto, Maruti's Most Costly Car

'Very healthy market for long-term investors'

'Very healthy market for long-term investors'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances