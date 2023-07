Maruti Suzuki's MPV Invicto was launched in Gurugram on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

The Invicto hybrid, priced at Rs 24.79 lakh (Rs 2.479 million), is a Multi-Purpose Vehicle, which is based on the Toyota Innova Hycross.

The Toyota Innova Hycross top-end costs Rs 29.99 lakh (Rs 2.999 million).

IMAGE: Maruti Suzuki's MPV Invicto after its launch, here and below. All photographs: Sunil Kataria/Reuters

IMAGE: Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, and Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer, marketing and sales, with the Invicto.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com