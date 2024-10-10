News
Home  » Business » Ratan Tata left an indelible mark on our society: Sitharaman

Ratan Tata left an indelible mark on our society: Sitharaman

Source: PTI
October 10, 2024 21:51 IST
Expressing condolences on the demise of the doyen of Indian industry and Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said he has left an indelible mark on society.

Ratan Tata Funeral

Photograph: Ratan Tata/Instagram

"Saddened by the passing away of Shri Ratan Tata, a leader par excellence, visionary industrialist, and philanthropist whose contributions have left an indelible mark on our society," Sitharaman said in a post on X.

His deep resolve to innovation, ethical business practices, and social responsibility transformed industries and uplifted communities, she said.

 

"Extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched.

"His remarkable legacy will continue to inspire generations to come," she added.

Paying homage to Tata, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said, he was not only a great industrialist but also a leading philanthropist of the country.

He made immense contributions in the field of education, healthcare, environment and rural development, he said.

"If you look at the life of Ratan Tata he was not only an iconic Industrialist but also an icon for the youth.

"His contribution in the development of the nation was also worth noting.

"Today on this sad day I express my deepest condolences," Chaudhary said.

Ratan Naval Tata, who died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday night at the age of 86, was considered one of the world's most influential industrialists.

He enjoyed a perhaps unique status -- a corporate titan who was considered a 'secular living saint' with a reputation for decency and integrity.

Source: PTI
 
