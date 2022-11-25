News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » 'Provide more fiscal powers to states', Kerala FM's Budget wish

'Provide more fiscal powers to states', Kerala FM's Budget wish

Source: PTI
November 25, 2022 23:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal on Friday urged the Centre to provide more fiscal powers to the states as well as increase the shareable proportion of the GST collections.

Budget

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Besides, he asked the central government to expedite approval for the semi-high-speed railway line or the Silverline project from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod.

The project is mired in controversies.

 

The demands were raised during the pre-Budget consultations with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Budget for 2023-24 is to be presented on February 1 next year.

The state economies are in the stage of transition from recession ushered in by the pandemic and "neo restrictions" in the form of fiscal consolidation at this stage could only help the transitional cycle to move reversely.

"We submit that states must be given more fiscal powers/ autonomy to ensure cooperative federalism and encourage state-specific efforts to attain growth and ensure social justice," Balagopal said in the submission.

With respect to the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the demand is for increasing the shareable proportion of GST collection from the 50:50 ratio to the 60:40 ratio in favour of the states as well as extending the GST compensation period.

The five-year GST compensation period ended in June this year.

According to the submission, the share of central surcharges and cesses have been increased from around 10 per cent to 20 per cent of the Gross Tax Revenue (10.4 per cent in 2011-12 and 19.90 per cent in 2020-21) over the last decade.

"This has reduced the share of states from the divisible pool as a percentage of the Gross Tax Revenue of the Union... the Union may restrict surcharges and cesses as a fixed per cent of Gross Tax Revenues (GTR) so that the divisible pool of taxes does not shrink substantially," it added.

Further, the minister has urged the Centre to rationalise cess and surcharges, and also enhance revenue-neutral rates by taxing luxury items more.

Among others, the state has mooted the proposal of linking part of the additional borrowing limit with capital expenditure.

"It will be a welcome move to have an expert committee to examine the specific liquidity problems faced by the states, and Ways and Means and overdraft limits are redefined."

Kerala has also sought a special package for the economic rehabilitation of the return migrants in the Budget.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Brokers to face 'financial disincentives' for glitches
Brokers to face 'financial disincentives' for glitches
Forex kitty rises $2.54 bn to $547.25 bn
Buying, selling of MFs under insider trading rules
Buying, selling of MFs under insider trading rules
'Misuse of kids': Cong complains to EC against Modi
'Misuse of kids': Cong complains to EC against Modi
FIFA WC: Muslim fans enjoying their experience
FIFA WC: Muslim fans enjoying their experience
Farmers to march to Raj Bhavans across India on Sat
Farmers to march to Raj Bhavans across India on Sat
Collegium system alien to constitution: Rijiju
Collegium system alien to constitution: Rijiju

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Capital gains tax structure to be tweaked soon

Capital gains tax structure to be tweaked soon

Retail inflation may ease in coming months: FinMin

Retail inflation may ease in coming months: FinMin

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances