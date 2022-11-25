News
Forex kitty grows for 2nd consecutive week; rises $2.54 bn to $547.25 bn

Forex kitty grows for 2nd consecutive week; rises $2.54 bn to $547.25 bn

Source: PTI
Last updated on: November 25, 2022 19:32 IST
In the second consecutive week of an increase in the kitty, India's forex reserves have grown by $2.54 billion to $547.25 billion for the week ended November 18, the RBI said on Friday.

Dollar

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the overall kitty had swelled by $14.72 billion in the highest weekly rise since August 2021 to $544.71 billion.

It can be noted that in October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion.

 

The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused by global developments.

Foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, increased by $1.76 billion to $484.288 billion during the week to November 18, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI on Friday.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold reserves increased by $315 million to $40.011 billion, it said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $351 million to $17.91 billion, the apex bank said.

The country's reserve position with the IMF was also up by $111 million to $5.05 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
