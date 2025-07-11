HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » Business » Priya Nair, 1st woman to become CEO-MD of HUL

Priya Nair, 1st woman to become CEO-MD of HUL

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read
July 11, 2025 00:47 IST

Priya Nair will become the first woman CEO and MD of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) effective August 1, 2025, with India's largest FMCG firm announcing her appointment on Thursday.

Priya Nair

Photograph: Courtesy, HUL

Nair, currently president, Beauty & Wellbeing, Unilever, has been appointed for a period of five years.

She replaces Rohit Jawa who will step down as CEO and MD on July 31, 2025 to pursue the next chapter in his personal and professional journey, the FMCG major said in a statement.

 

Jawa took over as the CEO and MD of HUL in 2023.

Nair will also join the HUL Board, subject to necessary approvals, and continue to be a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE), the company added.

"Priya has had an outstanding career in HUL and Unilever.

"I am certain that with her deep understanding of the Indian market and excellent track record, Priya will take HUL to the next level of performance," HUL chairman Nitin Paranjpe said.

Nair joined HUL in 1995 and held several sales and marketing roles across home care, beauty & wellbeing, and personal care businesses.

Her significant contributions led her to become the executive director, Home Care, HUL, between 2014 and 2020, thereafter, the ED, Beauty & Personal Care, HUL, from 2020 to 2022.

Subsequently, she went on to become the Global Chief Marketing Officer, Beauty & Wellbeing at Unilever. Since 2023, Nair has had a successful tenure as president of Beauty & Wellbeing, one of Unilever's fastest growing businesses.

During his tenure of over two years, the company delivered volume-led competitive growth, HUL stated.

"On behalf of the Board of HUL, I would like to thank Rohit for leading the business through tough market conditions and strengthening its foundations for success.

"The company took decisive actions to sharpen the portfolio and further stepped up its market leadership over the last two years," Paranjpe said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
