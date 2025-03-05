HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » PM Modi's recipe for creating jobs

PM Modi's recipe for creating jobs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 05, 2025 15:53 IST

x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged all stakeholders to come together and invest in people for skill development, nurturing talent and promoting innovation which are essential for job creation and boosting the economy.

Jobs

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Participating in post-Budget webinar on employment, Modi said the government has provided skill training to 3 crore youth since 2014 and decided to upgrade 1,000 ITIs and set up five centres of excellence.

 

He stated that capacity building and talent nurturing act as a foundation stone for national development and in the next phase of growth, greater investment in these sectors is essential.

"The vision of 'investment in people' stands on three pillars -- education, healthcare, and skill development," he said adding that today, India's education system is undergoing a transformation.

All stakeholders must come forward, as they are key to the success of the Indian economy, he said.

The prime minister said India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world and the nation's GDP will soon reach $5 trillion level, up from $3.8 trillion currently.

"As per the IMF report, India's economy has grown by 66 per cent within a decade (2015-2025).

"India is currently a $3.8 trillion economy and is set to become a $5 trillion economy soon," he added.

He said the government has launched the PM Internship Scheme to provide new opportunities and practical skills to youth.

"We must ensure that businesses at every scale actively participate in this scheme.

"In this year's budget, we announced 10,000 additional medical seats, with a target of adding 75,000 seats in the medical field over the next 5 years," he said.

Modi also talked about the government's decision to give infrastructure status to the tourism sector, saying that it will generate jobs for youth.

He urged industry to invest in the health sector and also talked about the potential of medical tourism to create jobs.

"To cater to a larger population, planned urbanisation is essential. We have decided to allocate Rs 1 lakh crore to the Urban Challenge Fund.

"The private sector, especially the real estate industry, must focus on planned urbanisation," he said.

The government has given importance to skill development at par with the infrastructure sector, he added.

AI, he said could contribute lakhs of crores to the economy.

"In this direction, we have allocated Rs 500 crore for AI-driven education and research in the budget."

He also stated that India will set up National Large Language Model for development of AI capacity.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Farm Sector Becoming Rainfall-Resistant
Farm Sector Becoming Rainfall-Resistant
50+ Firms Join Race For India AI
50+ Firms Join Race For India AI
'US May Demand Not Just Tariff Cuts But...'
'US May Demand Not Just Tariff Cuts But...'
Tough Time Ahead for Banking Sector?
Tough Time Ahead for Banking Sector?
MUST READ Interview: 'Bull Market Has Ended'
MUST READ Interview: 'Bull Market Has Ended'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Lovely Fauji Towns With A Retro Vibe

webstory image 2

Summer Cool Recipe: Tamarind Mint Sherbet

webstory image 3

17 Bollywood Golden Temple Visits

VIDEOS

Karishma Tanna spotted in Andheri1:02

Karishma Tanna spotted in Andheri

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar arrives in Sirsa1:17

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar arrives in Sirsa

Hardik Pandya's ex-wife, Natasa Stankovic, spotted with a mystery man 0:38

Hardik Pandya's ex-wife, Natasa Stankovic, spotted with a...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD