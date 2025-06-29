Gautam Adani at Shree Jagannath Dham in Puri

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and his family members on Saturday attended the Rath Yatra in Puri and offered prayers.
Accompanied by wife Priti, son Karan and other family members, Adani paid obeisance to Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath, by standing in front of their chariots near Gundicha Temple, considered the deities' aunt's house.
Taking to X, Adani said: “By the grace of Lord Shri Jagannath Ji, we have been blessed with the opportunity to serve in the sacred Rath Yatra of Puri Dham.
"This divine journey is the moment when the Lord Himself comes among His devotees to grant them His divine vision."
“I pray that the grace of Lord Shri Jagannath Ji remains upon us all forever. Serving humanity is serving the Divine, and service itself is spiritual practice. Jai Jagannath!” he said.
The industrialist was welcomed by the administration and servitors, and was offered ‘patta bastra' and flowers.