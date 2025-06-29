Gautam Adani at Shree Jagannath Dham in Puri

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and his family members on Saturday attended the Rath Yatra in Puri and offered prayers.

IMAGE: Gautam Adani with wife Priti and son Karan seek blessings during the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and His siblings, Goddess Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra, at Shree Gundicha Temple in Puri on Saturday. Photograph: Gautam Adani/Instagram

Photograph: Gautam Adani/Instagram

Accompanied by wife Priti, son Karan and other family members, Adani paid obeisance to Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath, by standing in front of their chariots near Gundicha Temple, considered the deities' aunt's house.

IMAGE: Adani frying puris at ISKCOn kitchen in Puri. Photograph: Gautam Adani/Instagram

Taking to X, Adani said: “By the grace of Lord Shri Jagannath Ji, we have been blessed with the opportunity to serve in the sacred Rath Yatra of Puri Dham.

IMAGE: Adani, wife Priti at ISKCON kitchen in Puri. Photograph: Gautam Adani/Instagram

"This divine journey is the moment when the Lord Himself comes among His devotees to grant them His divine vision."

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

“I pray that the grace of Lord Shri Jagannath Ji remains upon us all forever. Serving humanity is serving the Divine, and service itself is spiritual practice. Jai Jagannath!” he said.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

The industrialist was welcomed by the administration and servitors, and was offered ‘patta bastra' and flowers.

IMAGE: Adani distributes food to people at ISKCON Kitchen Puri. Photograph: @gautam_adani X/ANI Photo