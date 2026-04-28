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PhonePe Surpasses 50 Million Registered Merchants Milestone

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
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April 28, 2026 13:43 IST

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PhonePe, the fintech giant, has achieved a significant milestone by crossing 50 million registered merchants, signalling its growing dominance in India's digital payments landscape as it prepares for its IPO.

Photograph: Kind courtesy, phonepe.com

Photograph: Kind courtesy, phonepe.com

Key Points

  • PhonePe has exceeded 50 million registered merchants on its platform.
  • The company has expanded from QR code payments to a full suite of financial tools.
  • PhonePe is preparing for its initial public offering (IPO) after filing an updated draft prospectus.
  • Digital payments are now a gateway to formal services like credit for PhonePe's partners.

Fintech major PhonePe on Tuesday said it has crossed 50 million lifetime registered merchants on its platform.

The IPO-bound company noted its expansion from offering QR code-based payment solutions to providing a full-stack suite of financial tools, including working capital loans, Point-of-Sale (POS) terminals, and SmartSpeakers.

 

PhonePe's Merchant Growth Strategy

"Reaching 50 million merchants is a significant milestone in our effort to make financial services more accessible to merchants across India. For many of our partners, the journey began with a simple QR code, but that relationship has since matured. Today, digital payments serve as a gateway to a wider range of formal services, including credit," Yuvraj Singh Shekhawat, Chief Business Officer, Merchant Business, PhonePe, said.

Preparing For An IPO

Launched in 2016, PhonePe has over 65 crore registered users. The latest development comes as the company prepares for its initial public offering (IPO), having recently filed an updated draft red herring prospectus (UDRHP-I) with market regulator SEBI.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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