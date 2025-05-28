PayPal receives RBI nod to operate as cross-border payment aggregator

PayPal Payments Pvt Ltd (PayPal), the Indian subsidiary of PayPal Holdings Inc, has received in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a Payment Aggregator砲ross Border胞xports (PA-CB-E).

Photograph: Beck Diefenbach/Reuters

This marks a key milestone in PayPal's operations in India and its continued support for Indian small businesses, enabling secure cross-border payments to approximately 200 markets, the company said in a statement.

The approval comes as India's exports reached USD 73.8 billion in April 2025, underscoring the increasing momentum in cross-border trade.

"The in-principle PA-CB-E approval by RBI is a significant milestone for PayPal.

"It reflects the strength of India's regulatory vision and the progress toward seamless, secure cross-border transactions.

"As India grows into a global export hub, PayPal remains committed to empowering Indian businesses with trusted digital payment solutions," Nath Parameshwaran, senior director - Government Relations at PayPal India, said.

With a growing suite of localised offerings, such as PayPal Checkout, PayPal Invoicing and No-Code checkout tools, PayPal is focused on simplifying global selling for Indian small businesses.

PayPal has a track record of innovating at every major inflection point in commerce over the last 25 years, Abid Murshed, head of sales at PayPal India, said.

"We have been operating in India for more than a decade, enabling small businesses and freelancers to participate in global commerce through trusted and secure payment solutions.

"As trade dynamics shift, presenting new challenges and opportunities, we stand by our customers as they expand into new trade corridors and meet evolving global customer expectations," Murshed added.

The in-principle approval allows PayPal to continue offering cross-border payment services within a regulated framework, supporting Indian merchants with enhanced consistency, transparency, and security in their global transactions, it said.

This opens new avenues for localised product innovations, improved customer experiences, and enhanced access to PayPal's global payment network for large enterprises, small businesses, and freelancers in India, it added.