Nykaa Eyes Majority Stake in Deepika Padukone's Skincare Brand 82°E Amidst Slowing Growth

Nykaa is considering acquiring a majority stake in Deepika Padukone's skincare brand 82°E, as the premium skincare label faces challenges in India's competitive beauty market.

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Key Points Nykaa is in discussions to acquire a majority stake in Deepika Padukone's skincare brand, 82°E, even as the brand shows slowing growth and financial losses.

82°E, launched in 2022 as a premium direct-to-consumer skincare brand, has struggled to gain traction in India's competitive beauty market.

The potential acquisition would provide Nykaa with a celebrity-backed brand to strengthen its presence in the premium beauty segment.

For Deepika Padukone, the deal represents a strategic partnership with an established market leader to revitalise and reposition 82°E.

82°E reported a 30% year-on-year decline in revenue to Rs 14.7 crore in FY25, with losses of Rs 12.26 crore, highlighting the challenges faced by the brand.

Deepika Padukone is in discussions to sell a majority stake in her skincare brand 82°E to Nykaa, as the premium label faces slowing growth and rising losses.

The move signals a strategic reset for the actor’s entrepreneurial venture, which launched with significant buzz in 2022 but has struggled to scale in India’s crowded beauty market.

According to a report in The Economic Times, Padukone is likely to retain a minority stake if the transaction goes through, while Nykaa may take a controlling interest and operational charge of the brand with a majority stake.

All about the brand name

The talks build on an existing partnership between the two, with Padukone serving as Nykaa’s global brand ambassador since September 2025.

Launched as a direct-to-consumer skincare brand, 82°E -- pronounced Eighty-Two East -- was positioned as a premium offering rooted in clean, clinically tested formulations.

The name draws from the 82.30°E longitudinal meridian that passes through India, reflecting a blend of Indian identity and global skincare philosophy.

At the time of launch, Padukone had said the brand aimed to promote “simple, joyful and effective everyday rituals” and encourage authentic self-care.

Challenges Faced by 82°E

However, the brand has faced multiple headwinds.

Its pricing strategy -- typically between ₹2,500 and ₹4,000 -- placed it in the mid-premium segment, limiting accessibility in a price-sensitive market.

While the actor leveraged her strong social media presence, with over 80 million followers, and roped in high-profile names like Shah Rukh Khan for promotions, the brand struggled to establish a clear and differentiated positioning amid stiff competition from digital-first skincare players.

Financial Performance

Financial performance has reflected these challenges.

As per regulatory filings, 82°E reported a 30% year-on-year decline in revenue to Rs 14.7 crore in FY25, while losses stood at Rs 12.26 crore.

Losses remained significant at over ₹12 crore, underscoring high operating and marketing costs relative to sales.

Notably, some of the brand’s best-selling products are priced closer to ₹1,000, suggesting a gap between its premium positioning and actual consumer demand.

Strategic Implications for Nykaa

For Nykaa, the potential acquisition aligns with its strategy to deepen its presence in the premium beauty segment.

The company currently serves over 42 million customers across its beauty and fashion platforms and operates more than 276 physical stores nationwide, supported by a strong omnichannel network spanning over 1,100 cities.

Its largely young, urban and female customer base could provide the scale and distribution that 82°E has so far lacked.

If completed, the deal would offer Nykaa an opportunity to strengthen its portfolio with a celebrity-backed brand, while giving 82°E access to wider reach and operational expertise.

For Padukone, the move represents a pragmatic shift -- partnering with an established market leader to revive and potentially reposition a brand that has yet to achieve sustained commercial success.