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Home  » Business » NSE to introduce Dated Brent Crude Oil futures contract from Apr 13

NSE to introduce Dated Brent Crude Oil futures contract from Apr 13

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
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March 29, 2026 23:52 IST

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The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is set to launch Dated Brent Crude Oil futures, providing investors with a new avenue for hedging and participating in the global oil market.

National Stock Exchange

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points

  • The NSE will introduce Dated Brent Crude Oil (Platts) futures trading starting April 13, expanding its commodity derivatives offerings.
  • The new futures contract, traded under the symbol 'BRCRUDEOIL', is based on the S&P Global Energy (Platts) Dated Brent assessment.
  • This initiative aims to provide market participants with a valuable hedging tool aligned with international crude oil benchmarks.
  • The futures contracts will be cash-settled, using the RBI's USD-INR reference rate to convert the final settlement price.
  • Trading will be available Monday to Friday, with timings adjusted based on US daylight saving time.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will introduce Dated Brent Crude Oil (Platts) futures from April 13, expanding its commodity derivatives offerings linked to global oil benchmarks.

The contract, based on the S&P Global Energy (Platts) Dated Brent assessment, will be traded under the symbol "BRCRUDEOIL".

 

"The exchange is pleased to inform its members that, having received approval from Sebi, Dated Brent Crude Oil (Platts) Futures contracts would be available for trading in the NSE commodity derivatives segment with effect from April 13, 2026," the bourse said in its circular.

Benefits of the New Futures Contract

The introduction of the contract aims to provide market participants with a hedging tool aligned with international crude benchmarks.

The futures contracts will be listed on a monthly basis, with trading scheduled from Monday to Friday between 9:00 am and 11:30 pm/11:55 pm, depending on US daylight saving time.

The contracts will be cash-settled, with the final settlement price determined based on the monthly simple average of Platts Dated Brent assessments, converted into rupees using the RBI's USD-INR reference rate.

The exchange said the contracts will follow quality specifications as prescribed by S&P Global Energy (Platts).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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