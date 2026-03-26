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Countries Invested In America's Money

By REDIFF MONEY
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March 26, 2026 09:09 IST

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The Iran war has brought notice to the countries that are heavily invested in US Treasury bonds. Iran considers them US allies.

Which nations have the highest investment in these bonds?

As per the US government website, ticdata.treasury.gov, here is the list, updated till January 2026

Japan

Photograph: Kind courtesy DSD/Pexels

1. Japan

$1,225.3 billion.

United Kingdom

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pixabay/Pexels

2. United Kingdom

$895.3 billion.

China

Photograph: Kind courtesy cao haiyun/Pexels

3. China, Mainland

$694.4 billion.

Belgium

Photograph: Kind courtesy Magda Ehlers/Pexels

4. Belgium

$451 billion.

Luxembourg

Photograph: Kind courtesy André Schulze/Wikimedia Commons

5. Luxembourg

$446.9 billion.

Cayman Islands

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yoshi Tatsumi/Pexels

6. Cayman Islands

$432.7 billion.

Canada

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daniel Case/Wikimedia Commons

7. Canada

$395.8 billion.

France

Photograph: Kind courtesy Wolfgang Staudt/Wikimedia Commons

8. France

$380.5 billion.

ireland

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lukas Kloeppel/Pexels

9. Ireland

$342 billion.

Taiwan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Timo Volz/Pexels

10. Taiwan

$307.8 billion.

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