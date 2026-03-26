Countries Invested In America's Money

The Iran war has brought notice to the countries that are heavily invested in US Treasury bonds. Iran considers them US allies.

Which nations have the highest investment in these bonds?

As per the US government website, ticdata.treasury.gov, here is the list, updated till January 2026

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1. Japan

$1,225.3 billion.

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2. United Kingdom

$895.3 billion.

Photograph: Kind courtesy cao haiyun/Pexels

3. China, Mainland

$694.4 billion.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Magda Ehlers/Pexels

4. Belgium

$451 billion.

Photograph: Kind courtesy André Schulze/Wikimedia Commons

5. Luxembourg

$446.9 billion.

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6. Cayman Islands

$432.7 billion.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daniel Case/Wikimedia Commons

7. Canada

$395.8 billion.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Wolfgang Staudt/Wikimedia Commons

8. France

$380.5 billion.

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9. Ireland

$342 billion.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Timo Volz/Pexels

10. Taiwan

$307.8 billion.