Countries Invested In America's Money

The Iran war has brought notice to the countries that are heavily invested in US Treasury bonds. Iran considers them US allies.
Which nations have the highest investment in these bonds?
As per the US government website, ticdata.treasury.gov, here is the list, updated till January 2026
1. Japan
$1,225.3 billion.
2. United Kingdom
$895.3 billion.
3. China, Mainland
$694.4 billion.
4. Belgium
$451 billion.
5. Luxembourg
$446.9 billion.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Yoshi Tatsumi/Pexels
6. Cayman Islands
$432.7 billion.
7. Canada
$395.8 billion.
8. France
$380.5 billion.
9. Ireland
$342 billion.
10. Taiwan
$307.8 billion.