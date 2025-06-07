HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Breather for Infosys, DGGI closes Rs 32,400 cr GST case

Breather for Infosys, DGGI closes Rs 32,400 cr GST case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
June 07, 2025 17:38 IST

The Director General of GST Intelligence has closed pre-show cause notice proceedings against Infosys for financial years 2018-19 to 2021-22, involving a GST amount of Rs 32,403 crore, the company said in a statutory filing.

With the receipt of the communication from DGGI, "this matter stands closed", India's second-largest IT company Infosys said.

 

"In continuation to our earlier communications on July 31, 2024; August 1, 2024, and August 3, 2024, on GST, this is to inform that the company has today received a communication from the Director General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), closing the pre-show cause notice proceedings for the financial years 2018-19 to 2021-22," the company said in a filing late Friday evening.

Infosys said it had received and responded to a pre-show cause notice issued by DGGI for the period July 2017 to March 2022 on the issue of non-payment of IGST under the Reverse Charge Mechanism.

"The GST amount, as per the pre-show cause notice for this period, was Rs 32,403 crore.

"The company had on August 3, 2024, received a communication from DGGI, closing the pre-show cause notice proceedings for the financial year 2017-2018.

"With the receipt of today's communication from DGGI, this matter stands closed," Infosys said.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
