Nestle India shares jump over 7% as Q4 FY26 net profit rises 27.18%

FMCG giant Nestle India witnessed a significant surge in its share price, climbing over 7 per cent, after announcing an impressive 27.18 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the March quarter of FY26, propelled by record domestic sales and strategic advertising investments.

Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points Nestle India's shares surged over 7 per cent, hitting a 52-week high, following the announcement of strong financial results for the March quarter of FY26.

The company reported a 27.18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 1,110.9 crore, compared to Rs 873.46 crore in the year-ago period.

Domestic sales achieved a record high of Rs 6,445.07 crore, marking a 23.11 per cent increase, attributed to double-digit volume growth and a more than 50 per cent increase in advertising spends.

Nestle India maintained a healthy EBITDA margin of 26.3 per cent during the reporting period, reflecting efficient operations.

The company's market valuation increased by Rs 17,605.52 crore, reaching Rs 2,65,856.70 crore, post the earnings announcement.

Shares of FMCG major Nestle India on Tuesday surged over 7 per cent after the firm reported a 27.18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter of FY26.

The stock jumped 7.09 per cent to settle at Rs 1,378.70 on the BSE.

During the day, it soared 8.33 per cent to reach the 52-week high of Rs 1,394.65.

Market Performance and Valuation

At the NSE, the stock climbed 7.26 per cent to end at Rs 1,379.90.

The company's market valuation jumped by Rs 17,605.52 crore to Rs 2,65,856.70 crore.

Financial Highlights for Q4 FY26

Nestle India on Tuesday reported a 27.18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,110.9 crore for the March quarter of FY26, boosted by record domestic sales.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 873.46 crore in the year-ago period, Nestle India said in a regulatory filing.

Nestle India's revenue from the sale of Products was at Rs 6,723.75 crore in the March quarter, up 23.42 per cent year-on-year. Revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 6,747.79 crore as against Rs 5,503.88 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, which includes other income, surged 22.73 per cent to Rs 6,766.24 crore in the March quarter.

Domestic sales rose 23.11 per cent to Rs 6,445.07 crore in the March quarter of FY26.

Management Commentary

"Nestle India delivered high double-digit growth and recorded its highest-ever domestic sales, at Rs 6,445 crore.

"This performance was powered by double-digit volume growth, driven by over 50 per cent increase in advertising spends, whilst delivering a healthy EBITDA margin of 26.3 per cent," chairman and MD Manish Tiwary said.