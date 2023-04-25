News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Mutual fund inflows, equity market performance witness decoupling

Mutual fund inflows, equity market performance witness decoupling

By Abhishek Kumar
April 25, 2023 12:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

For the first time in a decade, inflows into equity mutual funds (MFs) decoupled from the past performance of the equity market, as investors continued to pour money into the market unperturbed by lacklustre returns.

Mutual fund

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Inflows into equity funds have remained strong since November 2022 despite a poor one-year return scorecard for most schemes, shows a research by Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE).

In every previous phase of equity market underperformance since January 2021, inflows had nosedived after a period of six months, the study shows.

The deviation from the past trend this time was underpinned by steady flows through systematic investment plans (SIPs), elevated lump sum investments and lower redemptions. SIP flows, which mostly go into equity schemes, have remained above Rs 13,000 crore since October 2022.

 

The KIE report shows that the last time when the equity market was underperforming during the July 2018-July 2020 period, equity MF flows took a hit six months after the onset of underperformance.

Expectedly, the equity flows used to be buoyant after every rally.

“Data for the past decade shows a reasonable correlation between one-year benchmark returns and MF net equity flows six months later.

"However, we have seen a contrast emerge in the past few months — market returns have stagnated to low-single digits.

"And, net inflows have rebounded sharply from near zero in November 2022 to a 12-month high of Rs 20,000 crore in March 2023,” the report noted.

While it is difficult to predict if this disconnect is temporary or permanent, the decoupling of SIP flows from the market condition (as seen since the start of 2021), is likely to weaken the link between equity market performance and MF inflows.

Retail investors’ preference for SIPs has led to a spike in the share of SIPs in the total equity assets under management (AUM).

Data shows that SIPs now account for 34 per cent of the total equity AUM compared to 25 per cent at the end of FY19.

Apart from the strong and steady SIP flows, a general change in investor behaviour is bringing about a shift in equity investing trend.

In a report in November 2022, ICICI Direct said that investors were trying to time the market in the past few years.

They were open to investing more during market turmoil.

According to the study, there have been at least three instances in the last four-five years when investors increased their equity investments in MFs when the market was going down.

Similarly, they were seen redeeming their holdings after a market rally.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Abhishek Kumar
Source: source
 
Print this article
What Are PhonePe's Expansion Plans?
What Are PhonePe's Expansion Plans?
'Once we make an offer to a person, we honour it'
'Once we make an offer to a person, we honour it'
More Pain Lies Ahead For The Markets
More Pain Lies Ahead For The Markets
Why This Sari Means So Much To Vidya
Why This Sari Means So Much To Vidya
Pullampara: India's 1st Digital Literate Village
Pullampara: India's 1st Digital Literate Village
Recipe: Philo's Egg Curry
Recipe: Philo's Egg Curry
WTC final: Rahane back; SKY and Kuldeep dropped
WTC final: Rahane back; SKY and Kuldeep dropped

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

HDFC Bank stock's re-rating still some time away

HDFC Bank stock's re-rating still some time away

Weak guidance, muted sentiment to weigh on IT outlook

Weak guidance, muted sentiment to weigh on IT outlook

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances