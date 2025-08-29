HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
AI, a divine wish-fulfilling cow of our age: Mukesh Ambani

AI, a divine wish-fulfilling cow of our age: Mukesh Ambani

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read
August 29, 2025 15:19 IST

Breakthroughs in Artificial Intelligence and allied deep technologies are boosting productivity, efficiency and human potential to unimaginable levels, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Friday describing the "miraculous power" of AI as new 'kamdhenu', the divine wish-fulfilling cow.

Mukesh Ambani

Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing the AGM of RIL, Ambani outlined how the convergence of three powerful technological transformations -- breakthroughs in clean energy, genomics, and AI -- are changing the global narrative to one of super abundance and super affordability.

 

"Breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and allied deep technologies have already begun to boost productivity, efficiency and human potential to unimaginable levels.

"Because of the miraculous power, AI can now be called the new kamdhenu, the divine wish-fulfilling cow of our age," Ambani said.

Reliance, he said, sees the three convergent transformations not as distant possibilities, but as immediate opportunities for India.

Ambani noted that the global economy is navigating through an era of great uncertainty, where geopolitical tensions are rising, volatility is persistent and predictability is scarce.

He said that the world is realising that conflict produces no winners, whereas cooperation ensures shared prosperity.

"When nations cooperate, trade flows freely, investments flourish and everyone wins.

"In today's interdependent world, the prosperity of each country is inseparably linked to the prosperity of all," he said.

Paradoxically, despite the surrounding uncertainty, humanity stands at the threshold of a golden age in the 21st century, an age Ambani said is no longer defined by scarcity, but by super abundance and super affordability for all the 8 billion people in the world.

"This has become possible because of the convergence of three powerful technological transformations.

"Breakthroughs in clean energy are unlocking a future of abundance, sustainability and security, raising hopes for overcoming the climate crisis.

"Breakthroughs in genomics promise dramatic improvements in cure of diseases, longevity and overall health," he said.

Jio is developing AI as a new growth engine, besides embedding it across all the businesses, from retail to telecom.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
