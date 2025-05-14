HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ambani flies to Qatar to meet Trump, 2nd meeting since inauguration

May 14, 2025 17:22 IST

The richest Asian Mukesh Ambani is flying to Doha to meet US President Donald Trump, his second meeting since Trump returned to presidency in January this year.

IMAGE: Donald Trump with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani & Founder & Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, during a pre-swearing-in dinner ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, January 19, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Ambani will attend a state dinner that the Emir of Qatar is hosting for Trump at the Lusail Palace in Doha on Wednesday, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Reliance Industries Ltd, the firm that Ambani heads, did not reply to an email sent for comments.

 

While business discussions are off the table, his oil-to-retail conglomerate has businesses closely tied to decisions of the US president.

Reliance had last year secured waivers from the US to resume importing crude oil from Venezuela. It however had to stop that in March following Trump authorising a 25 per cent tariff on countries buying the South American country's oil.

Reliance also sells fuels like gasoline made from crude oil bought from countries such as Russia into the American market.

Also, US tech giants such as Google and Meta have taken an equity stake in Ambani's digital venture.

Reliance has business ties with Qatar as well. The Gulf nation's sovereign wealth fund, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) has invested about USD 1 billion in Ambani's retail venture.

Ambani and his wife Nita had attended Trump's second inauguration in January. They were also part of the select 100 who attended an intimate candlelit dinner with Trump a day prior to the inauguration.

At the dinner, the two had met Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha as well, sources said.

Ambanis share close ties with the Trump family.

The richest Indian was present when Ivanka Trump, daughter of Donald Trump, visited Hyderabad for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in 2017. She was an advisor to President Trump then.

He was also present when Trump visited India last as the US President in February 2020.

Ivanka, her husband Jared Kushner and their eldest daughter Arabella Rose were among the celebrities who attended the star-studded three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Ambani's youngest son Anant and fiancee Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat, in March 2024.

Source: PTI
