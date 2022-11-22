News
Mukesh Ambani all praise for Tata's Chandra

Source: PTI
November 22, 2022 22:07 IST
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday showered lavish praises on Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran, saying he has scripted the salt-to-software conglomerate's spectacular growth in recent years.

Mukesh Ambani

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Sharing the dais with Chandrasekaran at the 10th convocation of Pandit Deendayal Energy University in Gandhinagar, Ambani said Tata Group's gigantic steps in the field of renewable energy under his leadership are inspirational.

"We are privileged to have N Chandrasekaran, the chairperson of the Tata Group, as the chief guest for today's event," he said.

 

"He is a true inspiration to the business community and the youth of India."

Ambani is the president of the Board of Governors of the University while Tata Sons head was the chief guest at the convocation.

"Through his vision, conviction and rich hands-on experience, he has scripted Tata Group's spectacular growth in recent years," Ambani said.

Stating that Chandrasekaran has led Tatas forays into businesses of the future, he said, "the gigantic steps the group has taken in the field of renewable energy under his leadership" is inspirational.

"The steps reflect his faith in the ability of New Energy technologies to lead us to a better and brighter future," he said.

"If India has to become a renewable energy powerhouse, it is possible through the combined will and initiatives of many leading business groups working with the ethos of a national coalition."

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
