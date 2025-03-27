Mother Dairy eyes Rs 20,000 crore in revenue, launches 'pro' range of products

Mother Dairy is targeting a revenue of Rs 20,000 crore by financial year 2026 (FY27) as it continues to identify white spaces and introduce new products, the company said.

On Wednesday, it launched a new “pro” range of products enriched with protein, starting with milk enriched with 30 per cent more protein than regular milk.

The company said it will expand the range to include curd, set curd, and paneer in three months.

“Studies indicate that 70-80 per cent of Indians do not meet their daily protein requirements, despite protein being available in varied forms. In fact, for many, increasing protein intake often requires the effort of adopting new habits or behaviours,” said Manish Bandlish, managing director, Mother Dairy, at the launch.

The company will start distributing 50,000 litres of this new variant of milk in Delhi-NCR, before it starts to expand it to new cities and increase volumes as demand grows.

Dairy brands are increasingly strengthening their play in the protein segment. Rival brand Amul has introduced a host of protein-rich products in the past two years as it seeks a bigger share of the market.

Mother Dairy, meanwhile, aims to record a revenue of Rs 17,500 crore in the current financial year, with a growth rate of 15 per cent from a revenue of Rs 15,037 crore in FY24.

The company is also looking to invest Rs 1,400-1,500 crore in the next two years to expand capacities as it looks to increase its pan-Indian play and reduce dependence on Delhi-NCR region.

These new investments will include two new fruits and vegetables processing plants, for its Safal brand coming up in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, while also expanding capacity at its plants in Nagpur, Mangolpuri in New Delhi, and Etawah in Uttar Pradesh.

The company is also betting on the summer to grow its ice cream business to Rs 650-700 crore this year, from the current Rs 500 crore.

Additionally, it will launch raita and pudina-based buttermilk.

“We want to focus on the Indian taste palette instead of introducing western flavours, which will help mass consumption,” Bandlish added.

Speaking about milk prices, Bandlish said the company has no plans to hike prices as supply remains stable.

Major rival Amul recently cut prices by Rs 1 per litre.