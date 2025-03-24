HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Single Tax-Return Rule May Return!

Single Tax-Return Rule May Return!

By Monika Yadav, Business Standard
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 24, 2025 09:53 IST

x

'Bringing it back will help prevent reassessments of the income already disclosed.'

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nataliya Vaitkevich/Pexels.com
 

Individuals and businesses facing income-tax searches will be able to file a single return covering six years plus the part-year in which investigation is done, instead of filing separate returns for each year concerned, according to a government official.

This aligns with the block-assessment scheme introduced last year for search and requisition cases. This took effect on September 1, 2024.

The scheme mandates the income for the block period be assessed as a whole, rather than separately for each year.

According to the official, this will reduce legal disputes and make tax assessment quicker and easier.

"This system was in place from 1995 to 2004, requiring taxpayers to file one return for all undisclosed income spanning multiple years," he said.

"Bringing it back will help prevent reassessments of the income already disclosed."

Last year the government changed tax laws to allow authorities to examine income for the previous six years plus the search year.

Another official said: "The new system will help resolve search cases faster and ease the compliance burden on taxpayers. It will also make tax administration more efficient."

According to Chetan Daga, founder of AdvantEdge Consulting, this is an important initiative aimed at eliminating duplication in tax proceedings for the block period.

"A key question is whether this system will resolve timing differences in income recognition.

"If tax authorities say a certain income should be taxed in Year 1, but the taxpayer reports it in Year 3, will the consolidated return eliminate such discrepancies?

"Another crucial aspect is the treatment of losses and refunds across different years.

"Will the new system allow losses in a later year to be set off against income in an earlier year?

"At present, no such provisions exist.

"If these benefits are not incorporated, the consolidated return would merely serve as a combined filing of separate annual returns," Daga stated, "offering little more than administrative convenience by replacing multiple forms with a single one."

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Monika Yadav, Business Standard
Source: source
Share:

RELATED STORIES

FAQ: IT Dept Can Check E-mail, WhatsApp
FAQ: IT Dept Can Check E-mail, WhatsApp
Are I-T Returns Details Private?
Are I-T Returns Details Private?
'Will My ITR Invite More Scrutiny?'
'Will My ITR Invite More Scrutiny?'
Updated ITR: What You Must Know
Updated ITR: What You Must Know
Filing Revised I-T Return? Read This
Filing Revised I-T Return? Read This

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Happiest Countries In The World: India at 118

webstory image 2

12 Pics: Fort Kochi Is India's Loveliest Walking Town

webstory image 3

On Sheetala Ashtami: 9 Shitala Devi Temples Of India

VIDEOS

Salman Khan sotted with his rumored girlfriend Iulia Vantur at the airport0:35

Salman Khan sotted with his rumored girlfriend Iulia...

Isha Koppikar rocks her airport look0:28

Isha Koppikar rocks her airport look

Kareena, Saif return from Holi vacation with Taimur and Jeh0:40

Kareena, Saif return from Holi vacation with Taimur and Jeh

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD