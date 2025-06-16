Most PSBs see decline in headcount even as branches spread

At a time when the finance ministry is focusing on addressing employee grievances, the number of employees in most public-sector banks (PSBs) has declined over the last three financial years, according to the data compiled by Business Standard.

Bank of India witnessed a consistent decline, falling from 52,374 in FY23 to 50,944 in FY24, and further to 50,564 in FY25.

Canara Bank also saw a downward trend, with its employee count reducing from 84,978 in FY23 to 82,638 in FY24 and 81,260 in FY25.

In contrast, State Bank of India (SBI), the largest lender, showed a slight recovery: After a dip from 235,858 in FY23 to 232,296 in FY24, it increased to 236,226 in FY25.

Bank of Baroda continued its gradual reduction from 76,513 in FY23 to 74,227 in FY24 and 73,742 in FY25.

Similarly, Uco Bank reported a steady decline from 21,698 in FY23 to 21,456 in FY24 and further to 21,049 in FY25.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) saw its staff strength drop from 104,120 in FY23 to 102,349 in FY24, but slightly rose to 102,746 in FY25.

However, bank branches have increased, according to the Annual Reports of PSBs.

SBI expanded its branch number from 22,405 in FY23 to 22,542 in FY24, and further to 22,937 in FY25.

PNB saw a gradual increase, with the branch number rising from 10,076 in FY23 to 10,136 in FY24, and reaching 10,189 in FY25.

Canara Bank s branch count grew from 9,706 in FY23 to 9,849 in FY25.

Bank of Baroda too reported a consistent rise, with branches increasing from 8,200 in FY23 to 8,243 in FY24, and then to 8,424 in FY25.

Bank of India showed modest growth, with its branch network expanding from 5,150 in FY23 to 5,170 in FY24, and reaching 5,328 in FY25.

Uco Bank s branches rose slightly from 3,207 in FY23 to 3,232 in FY24, and to 3,304 in FY25.

Bank of Maharashtra recorded a notable increase, with its branch count growing from 2,203 in FY23 to 2,489 in FY24, and further to 2,606 in FY25.

The ministry has asked chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories to safeguard bank employees and maintain uninterrupted service for the public.

The move of the government comes after the recent incidents of anti-social elements misbehaving with employees on bank premises.

News reports and social media coverage in the recent past highlighted disturbing incidents of anti-social elements behaving aggressively with bank staff within bank premises, which includes verbal abuse, physical assault and even disruption of operations.

These are the unlawful actions which discourage the morale of bank staff and undermine public trust in the safe delivery of banking services.

Such actions must be dealt with firmly and promptly, with deterrent legal measures to protect bank staff and ensure uninterrupted public access to banking, said the letter written by the Department of Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju.

The letter has been reviewed by Business Standard.

Nagaraju has asked states to issue advisories to sensitise and instruct district magistrates and the state police.

Take all preventive measures to avoid such incidents in bank branches including deployment of local police/ patrolling during peak banking hours at vulnerable locations.

Also , to ensure prompt and effective response to such complaints by the designated law enforcement agencies, said the letter.

Bank unions have raised concern over the shortage of employees in PSBs, saying that being short-handed is impacting customer service and the well-being of the staff.

According to unions like the All India Bank Employees Association and All India Bank Officers Confederation, there has been a significant decline in staff strength over the years.

This shortage of bank employees is a serious issue.

Due to this, business gets impacted, and many branches are running with two-three employees.

This needs to be addressed, said a senior bank official.