HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Passenger vehicle wholesales marginally down in May: SIAM

Passenger vehicle wholesales marginally down in May: SIAM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 16, 2025 12:14 IST

x

Domestic passenger vehicle wholesales were down 0.8 per cent at 3,44,656 units in May this year as compared to 3,47,492 units in the same month last year, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers said on Monday.

Passenger vehicles

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Two-wheeler dispatches from manufacturers to dealers were up 2.2 per cent at units 16,55,927 in May as compared to 16,20,084 units the same month a year ago, according to the latest data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

 

Total three-wheeler sales in the domestic market were down 3.3 per cent at 53,942 units last month as compared to 55,763 units, it added.

Total vehicle wholesales across categories were up 1.8 per cent at 20,12,969 units as against 19,76,674 units in May last year, SIAM said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Small Cars Must Grow By 8-10% For...'
'Small Cars Must Grow By 8-10% For...'
'Pressure On Dollar May Continue In Near Term'
'Pressure On Dollar May Continue In Near Term'
Oil may shoot up to $150/bbl if fighting intensifies
Oil may shoot up to $150/bbl if fighting intensifies
'US Is Only Arm-Twisting'
'US Is Only Arm-Twisting'
RBI Eases KYC Deadline For Low-Risk Customers
RBI Eases KYC Deadline For Low-Risk Customers

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Beautiful Daddy Songs

webstory image 2

10 Happy Movies You Must Watch

webstory image 3

13 Delicious Ways To Say: Thank You, Dad

VIDEOS

PM Modi receives rousing welcome from Indian Diaspora in Cyprus2:57

PM Modi receives rousing welcome from Indian Diaspora in...

US' NTSB and Boeing officials visit Air India AI-171 crash site in Ahmedabad2:41

US' NTSB and Boeing officials visit Air India AI-171...

Pune bridge collapse: 4 killed, 40 rescued2:19

Pune bridge collapse: 4 killed, 40 rescued

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD