Passenger vehicle wholesales marginally down in May: SIAM

Domestic passenger vehicle wholesales were down 0.8 per cent at 3,44,656 units in May this year as compared to 3,47,492 units in the same month last year, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers said on Monday.

Two-wheeler dispatches from manufacturers to dealers were up 2.2 per cent at units 16,55,927 in May as compared to 16,20,084 units the same month a year ago, according to the latest data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Total three-wheeler sales in the domestic market were down 3.3 per cent at 53,942 units last month as compared to 55,763 units, it added.

Total vehicle wholesales across categories were up 1.8 per cent at 20,12,969 units as against 19,76,674 units in May last year, SIAM said.