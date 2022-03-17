News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Moody's slashes 2022 India growth estimate to 9.1%

Moody's slashes 2022 India growth estimate to 9.1%

Source: PTI
March 17, 2022 13:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Moody's on Thursday slashed India's growth estimate for the current year to 9.1 per cent, from 9.5 per cent earlier, saying high fuel and fertilizer import bill could limit the government's capital expenditure.

GDP

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

In its 'Global Macro Outlook 2022-23 (March 2022 Update): Economic Growth will suffer as fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine builds' report, the rating agency said Russia's invasion of Ukraine has significantly altered the global economic backdrop through three main channels -- spike in commodities prices, risks to global economy from financial and business disruption and dent in sentiment due to heightened geopolitical risks.

It said Russia is the only G-20 economy that will contract this year and forecast that its economy will shrink 7 per cent in 2022, and 3 per cent in 2023, down from projected growth of 2 per cent and 1.5 per cent respectively, before the invasion of Ukraine.

 

With regard to India, it said the country is particularly vulnerable to high oil prices, given that it is a large importer of crude oil. Because India is a surplus producer of grain, agricultural exports will benefit in the short-term from high prevailing prices.

"High fuel and potentially fertilizer costs would weigh on government finances down the road, potentially limiting planned capital spending.

"For all of these reasons, we have lowered our 2022 growth forecasts for India by 0.4 percentage point.

"We now expect the economy to grow by 9.1 pc this year," Moody's Investors Service said.

It forecast growth for 2023 at 5.4 per cent.

The year-end inflation for India has been projected at 6.6 per cent in 2022.

The Indian economy grew 8.2 per cent in the 2021 calendar year, after a 6.7 per cent contraction in 2020 -- the year of COVID outbreak.

With regard to the global economy, Moody's said the potential for new COVID waves, monetary policy missteps, and social risks associated with high inflation could dampen the growth outlook.

Moody's projected China's economy to grow 5.2 per cent in 2022 and 5.1 per cent in 2023.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How Regulators Can Stop Being Puppets
How Regulators Can Stop Being Puppets
Who Are India's 'Unemployed'?
Who Are India's 'Unemployed'?
India Wants To BUY At Last!
India Wants To BUY At Last!
What's delaying new Yogi Adityanath govt in UP?
What's delaying new Yogi Adityanath govt in UP?
Lillee's emotional tribute to Rod Marsh at funeral
Lillee's emotional tribute to Rod Marsh at funeral
Dom's Take: What Broke Congress' Back?
Dom's Take: What Broke Congress' Back?
The Godfather: A Hell to Make
The Godfather: A Hell to Make

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Invest in large-cap, mid-cap stocks'

'Invest in large-cap, mid-cap stocks'

'Perhaps they want MSMEs to die'

'Perhaps they want MSMEs to die'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances