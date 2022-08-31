News
Rediff.com  » Business » GDP grows at 13.5% in April-June quarter

GDP grows at 13.5% in April-June quarter

Source: PTI
August 31, 2022 19:39 IST
India's economy grew by 13.5 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal, mainly due to the base effect, official data showed on Wednesday.

GDP

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

The gross domestic product (GDP) had expanded by 20.1 per cent in the corresponding April-June period of 2021-22, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

Many analysts had projected the Indian economy will expand at a double-digit growth rate due to the base effect.

 

According to rating agency Icra, the gross domestic product was likely to grow at 13 per cent while State Bank of India in its report, projected the growth rate at 15.7 per cent for April-June 2022.

Earlier this month, in its monetary policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said that the GDP growth rate is likely to be around 16.2 per cent in the first quarter of this fiscal year.

China registered an economic growth of 0.4 per cent in April-June 2022.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
