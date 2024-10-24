News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Business » Money laundering a big threat to online gaming and digital economy: Report

Money laundering a big threat to online gaming and digital economy: Report

Source: PTI
October 24, 2024 13:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The fast-growing Indian online gaming sector is facing a significant threat from money laundering, necessitating urgent steps to ensure its sustained success and protect the country's robust digital economy, a report said on Thursday.

Money laundering

Photograph: Joshua Loff/Reuters

The essential measures outlined in a report by the Digital India Foundation include forming a dedicated task force for illegal operators, creating a whitelist of legal operators, combating misleading advertisements, and incorporating principles of financial integrity and international cooperation.

Other critical measures include public awareness and providing education to help users make informed decisions and avoid platforms that engage in deceptive practices.

 

A comprehensive assessment of in-game assets, financial institutions should deploy AI/ML-driven detection models, build strong investigative teams, implement a robust programmes and take decisive actions to combat money mules, it said.

The Indian Real Money Gaming (RMG) sector has become a key player in the global market with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28 per cent from FY20 to FY23.

The sector's revenue is projected to reach $7.5 billion within the next five years, according to the report.

A gaming community of millions of gamers is driving this immense growth and also creating employment opportunities in ancillary sectors like fintech, cloud services, and cyber-security.

The report further said, there are several challenges in the sector, such as issues of financial integrity, cybersecurity, and user protection, which could impede progress.

The severity of these challenges is underscored by the fact that the illegal betting market in India attracts over USD 100 billion in deposits annually, it said, adding that, the critical issue of money laundering has been emphasised to show how in-game currencies, cryptocurrencies, and offshore betting platforms are increasingly being used for illicit activities.

"Despite regulatory efforts to curb illegal operators, many platforms circumvent restrictions through mirror sites, illegal branding, and disproportionate promises, highlighting the pressing need for stronger oversight and enforcement, " Digital India Foundation co-founder Arvind Gupta said.

"With over 400 homegrown startups and 100 million daily online gamers, including 90 million who pay to play, the sector employs directly and indirectly approximately one lakh individuals, with the potential to create 250,000 jobs by 2025.

"This report has come at the right time to chart the way forward," Gupta added.

Pointing out the gaps that may increase its vulnerability, the report said, there is a lack of regulation and uniform standards, no single supervisory or regulatory authority, and an absence of published external audit reports.

Besides, it said, there is a lack of appropriate enforcement mechanisms leading to sporadic action against notorious offenders.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Markets To Undergo Time Correction'
'Markets To Undergo Time Correction'
The Man Who Saw Tomorrow
The Man Who Saw Tomorrow
Diwali Shopping Still Sluggish
Diwali Shopping Still Sluggish
PIX: Pakistan spin duo leave England in a mess!
PIX: Pakistan spin duo leave England in a mess!
Rabada powers South Africa to victory in first Test
Rabada powers South Africa to victory in first Test
SC Bar Association upset over Lady Justice statue
SC Bar Association upset over Lady Justice statue
Vande Bharat Sleeper Rake Is Here!
Vande Bharat Sleeper Rake Is Here!

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

What The Retail Investor Must Know

What The Retail Investor Must Know

'Nifty Pullback Needs To Be Taken In Stride'

'Nifty Pullback Needs To Be Taken In Stride'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances