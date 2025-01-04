HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » MF Equity Investments Top Rs 4 Trn For 1st Time

MF Equity Investments Top Rs 4 Trn For 1st Time

By Abhishek Kumar/Business Standard
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 04, 2025 10:02 IST

x

We may see this momentum going into 2025 and may keep up with the demand, given the strong pipeline,'

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com
 

Mutual funds' equity buying jumped over twofold in 2024 to top Rs 4 trillion for the first time. The sharp rise comes after two back-to-back years of over Rs 1.5-trillion deployment.

MFs have the largest institutional buyers in the equity market in two of the last three years -- 2022 and 2024. In 2023, they were only slightly behind foreign institutional investors (FIIs).

The sharp surge in equity buying by MFs has come on the back of record inflows into equity and hybrid MF schemes. The consistent systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows have also added to the buying power of MFs.

As of November, active equity schemes had raked in Rs 0.5 trillion from investors in 2024. In comparison, the inflows stood at Rs 1.6 trillion in the whole of 2023.

The surging equity buying capacity of MFs has proven to be a key support for the market during phases of heightened FII selling.

'Domestic institutional investors (DII) were strong buyers in the equity secondary market while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned net buyers at the margin,' Mirae Asset MF stated in a report.

'Monthly SIP flows in MFs continue to see secular growth and crossed Rs 25,000 crore in October, 2024. Notably, MFs contributed around 80 per cent of net flows by DIIs in 2024,' the Mirae report added.

The surging MF inflows have also allowed the market to absorb record issuances of fresh equity last year.

'The year 2024 witnessed record primary issuances (Rs 3.4 trillion). We may see this momentum going into 2025 and may keep up with the demand, given the strong pipeline,' the Mirae report added.

 

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Abhishek Kumar/Business Standard
Source: source
Share:
   

RELATED STORIES

How To Manage Your Mutual Funds
How To Manage Your Mutual Funds
Should You Invest In Largecap Funds?
Should You Invest In Largecap Funds?
Can Rs 10K SIP Make You Rs 3 CRORE?
Can Rs 10K SIP Make You Rs 3 CRORE?
How To Make Rs 1 Cr With This SIP
How To Make Rs 1 Cr With This SIP
'Can Rs 1L SIP Make Me Rs 3 Cr?'
'Can Rs 1L SIP Make Me Rs 3 Cr?'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 RD Burman Songs You Must Know

webstory image 2

5 Healthy Indian Street Foods

webstory image 3

Game Changer Trailer: Ram Charan's One Man Show

VIDEOS

Meet the sadhu who hasn't bathed for 32 years!2:31

Meet the sadhu who hasn't bathed for 32 years!

Biden honors Liz Cheney and others with Presidential Citizens Medal3:59

Biden honors Liz Cheney and others with Presidential...

Watch: Supriya Sule, Sushma Andhare perform traditional 'Phugadi' dance1:41

Watch: Supriya Sule, Sushma Andhare perform traditional...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD